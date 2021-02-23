Stephens College will partner with Florida International University to become a satellite location of the Lillian Lodge Kopenhaver Center for the Advancement of Women in Communication, according to an announcement Tuesday from Stephens.
The Kopenhaver Center at Stephens will provide guest speakers, networking events and virtual workshops for the benefit of students and professionals, the release said.
“The College’s new partnership with the Lillian Lodge Kopenhaver Center is opening doors and creating connections between Stephens and some of the most powerful women in the media/communications industry,” Stephens President Dianne Lynch said in the release.
The Kopenhaver Center at FIU in Miami was established in 2013 to promote the advancement of women in communication. Its mission is to empower women and uphold diversity and inclusion in communication practice and research, according to the release.