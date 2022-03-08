Stephens College remains mostly a private women’s college but will admit men to its Conservatory for the Performing Arts beginning in the fall.
The Conservatory will become a separate school under the umbrella of Stephens College, and will admit students of all gender into its Bachelor of Fine Arts program, a school official said.
The decision to admit a small number of male students to the private school in Columbia isn’t an unprecedented one. Although the private school has admitted only women for many of its programs during its 189-year history, Stephens College did admit men into its Conservatory from the 1960s to 2013.
Jennifer Hemphill, dean of the Conservatory, said it isn’t a radical change when looking at the institution’s history and current faculty, which includes several male graduates of the program.
“We’ve always had men in one capacity or another,” Hemphill said. “We’re not reinventing the wheel we’re just revisiting the wheel.”
The Conservatory will have its own classrooms, dorms, general education curriculum and electives.
However, Conservatory students will have access to campus services such as the Hugh Stephens Library, Student Success Center and Counseling Center.
Stephens College Board of Trustees voted unanimously in support of this new organizational structure.
Conservatory students who enrolled before this change will have the option to remain in the academic program or curriculum that was in place when they enrolled at Stephens College to complete their degrees.
Hemphill explains the desire to promote the Conservatory’s potential in an increasingly competitive industry as a reason for the change.
The intent is to have a balanced and diverse performing arts program that trains all individuals for a career in the industry, she said.
“We wanted to continue to have a top tier program and we wanted to allow men to enroll because we’ve been hiring out professionals to work with our students and we just thought it’s time to circle back to what the original intent of the program was,” she said.
Hemphill added that, with a larger pool of applicants, the program will become more competitive.
“We have a lot of applicants who are of all identifications right now,” she said, “and we’ll pick the ones who are the best fit for our program.”
Conservatory student Karina Short believes admitting men into the program is a positive change and will help better prepare the students for the performing arts industry.
“I know that sometimes women at the school can feel self-conscious around men and that’s part of the reason why they came here,” Short said. “But I think it’s also good that we start doing that because our program is preparing you for Broadway and preparing you for going out there and getting jobs.”
“So if you go out there, and you’re trying to get jobs, and you’re like, well, I refuse to act with men, it’s not exactly going to help you. And if you’ve never really acted with men before, you’re not going out with the most experience that you could be going out with,” she said.
While Short said most student reactions to the news have been positive, there are some who disagree with the institution’s choice.
“Originally, the film department was supposed to be a part of the Conservatory and they actually said they didn’t want to be and they’re not going to be next year because the students felt like the film industry is already so male-dominated that they didn’t want that atmosphere,” said Short.
Conservatory student Emmalee Bass enjoys the close-knit community and extensive one-on-one time with professors available under the current program structure. Her number one concern is that the men won’t be held to those same standards within the program as the female students.
“In the musical theater industry, men aren’t held to the same standards as women. Because there’s a whole abundance of women in the musical theater industry, but not so many men,” Bass said.
However, Bass says she trusts Hemphill to take care of the students.
MU journalism students Richard Deutsch, Camden Doherty and Caitlin Kane contributed to this report.