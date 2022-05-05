Stephens College will celebrate its graduating students Friday and Saturday at its spring commencement ceremonies.
The graduate and continuing studies ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Friday at the Kimball Ballroom of Lela Raney Wood Hall. The undergraduate commencement ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Expo Center.
The commencement speaker will be Kirsteen Buchanan, the winner of the 2022 Distinguished Teacher of the Year award. Buchanan graduated from Stephens College in 1983 and has taught at the school for over two decades, according to the school’s website.
Amanda Kujiraoka is the class speaker.
Stephens College has a tradition dating back to 1921 called The Ten Ideals, in which 10 students are selected who personify the university’s core values. These students will be recognized during the ceremony.
The students, referred to as “The Ten,” were selected to represent the following ideals:
- Belief: Alaysia Taylor
- Courage: Nathalia Harris
- Creativity: Armelia Cox
- Independence: Leslie Douglas
- Intelligence: Gillian Sanchez
- Leadership: Laura Votruba
- Respect: Macy McIntosh
- Responsibility: Marley Lefler
- Sensitivity: Darby Davis
- Support: Anadelia Medina
The winner of the Four-Fold Girl Award, Rah’Jai Henderson, and the Best Private Citizen, Camri Anderson, will also be recognized at graduation.