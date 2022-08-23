Despite having a 9 a.m. class, which she considers too early, Jesamine Katzman was excited for her first day of freshman year at Stephens College.
The college welcomed new students like Katzman and freshman Payton Casey for the first day of classes Tuesday. Both are beginning at the Conservatory for the Performing Arts, studying musical theater and acting respectively.
Katzman and Casey recently moved into on-campus housing. To qualify, they had to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to the school.
But this fall semester, Stephens College has relaxed its other COVID-19 policies. Masks are no longer required in buildings, just recommended. Unvaccinated students do not have to take weekly COVID-19 tests either.
The college is following state and local COVID-19 guidelines, spokesman Derrell Carter said.
Senior Grace Bailey thinks the relaxed policies make perfect sense.
"We're over 90% vaccinated which is maybe why there was a policy change," she said.
For returning students the focus is less on policy changes and more on the coming semester.
Senior fashion major Jess Kittle is looking forward to working with a loom in one of her favorite on-campus studios. And Junior Riley Pierson, who is also a fashion major, is already looking ahead to the spring fashion show held in April.
Sophomores Hannah Kleman and Katie Ciolino, who founded the clothing brand reduce., are working on a new line that will be shown at the Kansas City Fashion Week on Aug. 31.
Bailey is looking forward to returning to her favorite study spot, the second floor of Stephens Library.
"It's always great to come back," she said. "The energy on the first week of campus is wonderful."