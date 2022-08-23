Despite having a 9 a.m. class, which she considers too early, Jesamine Katzman was excited for her first day of freshman year at Stephens College.

The college welcomed new students like Katzman and freshman Payton Casey for the first day of classes Tuesday. Both are beginning at the Conservatory for the Performing Arts, studying musical theater and acting respectively. 

