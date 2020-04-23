Steven Zweig was announced as dean of the MU School of Medicine on Thursday morning. His appointment was made effective April 1 following a year of service as interim dean.
Zweig is the second leader recently hired in MU's medical department, as Richard Barohn was named the new MU Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs in late February.
As dean, Zweig will report to both Barohn — who oversees both the school and MU Health Care, as well as serving as executive scientific director for the NextGen Precision Health Institute — and MU Provost Latha Ramchand.
Ramchand said she was grateful to officially have Zweig as part of the university's leadership team.
"He is a strong advocate for the School of Medicine, and most recently, his leadership during our response to the pandemic has been crucial," she said.
During his time as interim dean, Zweig focused on the school's status as a research institution, initiating the school's first strategic plan for research.
Zweig also focused on attracting a diverse class of students. At the January UM Board of Curators meeting, Zweig shared that 34% of the medical school's class of 2023 are students who self-identify as an ethnic minority, 22% come from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds and 16% are students from rural areas.
Zweig has worked at the MU School of Medicine since 1984. He completed his undergraduate studies at Harvard University prior to attending medical school and completing residency training in family medicine at MU.
While working as dean, Zweig will continue to serve as a family physician.
Zweig will be paid $550,000 annually in the position, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.