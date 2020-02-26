The Missouri Students Association announced Tuesday night that STRIPES, Tiger Pantry and Truman’s Closet are moving to MU’s campus.
The MSA auxiliaries currently operate off-campus at the Rock Quarry Center. The move will put them in an unused storage space on the bottom floor of Hitt Street Parking Garage.
STRIPES provides students free, safe rides on weekends. Tiger Pantry supplies food to students and staff who face food insecurity. Truman’s Closet offers students and staff free rentals of professional clothing.
MSA Senate Speaker Jacob Addington said during the presentation that accessibility for students has been a priority for the auxiliaries since they were founded in 2012.
“It’ll feel a little more like a permanent home for the auxiliaries,” Senior Coordinator of Student Engagement Bryan Goers said about the new location during the meeting.
The MSA senate previously confirmed budget authorization of the move up to $150,000.
Operations will begin from the new location after spring break. A grand opening is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. April 15 .