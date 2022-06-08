Remington Williams, the student representative for the University of Missouri System Board of Curators, died in a car crash Wednesday, according to a news release from the UM System.
“Remington was an outstanding individual and a tremendous asset to the Board of Curators,” Board Chair Darryl Chatman said in the release.
Williams worked with and represented students at all four UM System universities. He wanted to be an advocate for their success while still giving students the platform to voice their stories and concerns to the curators, according to the release.
The student representative position is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The term is two years and appointments for the position rotate through the four universities.
Williams represented the student bodies of MU, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri University of Science and Technology and University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Governor Mike Parson appointed Williams in July 2020, and Williams recently graduated from the UMKC School of Law. He was also pursuing a master’s in business administration from UMSL. His term was set to expire in July.
Williams completed his undergraduate degree at Georgetown College in 2019, where he served as student body president, vice president of the Georgetown Activities Council and president of his fraternity, according to the release. Williams was also a graduate of the National Leadership Conference in Michigan.
“Remington dedicated himself to the service of the University of Missouri,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “As a student of two system universities, Remington was deeply connected to his fellow students and advocated for their interests.”
Williams was committed to making sure each student would be able to receive an outstanding education while still enjoying the college experience, Chatman said.
“Remington was the best of us,” Chatman said. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”