MU students will be honored this weekend in the first full-fledged spring graduation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the next three days, the university will honor 5,828 students from 50 states and 45 countries with 6,364 degrees — this time, with full ceremonies.
Last spring, COVID-19 restrictions changed a lot about commencement. Ceremonies were only allowed to be 75 minutes maximum, there were no hooding ceremonies, no processionals, no shaken hands.
This year, with loosening COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC, it seems many of the traditions people know and love about commencement will be coming back.
Although many of the previous restrictions were loosened for the fall 2021 commencement that occurred in December, this weekend’s commencement ceremonies will have more than three times the number of graduates.
“There are so many outstanding achievements among our graduates, and the University of Missouri is excited to celebrate them alongside their friends and family,” Mun Choi, MU chancellor and UM System president, said in a news release. “We are confident that these graduates, with all that they’ve learned and experienced at Mizzou, will be impactful leaders in the next step of their journey.”
This feeling of elation brews in students as they begin to notice the increasing return to a pre-pandemic normal with the large ceremonies happening around campus.
Katie Taranto, a sophomore at MU, was glad to see that graduation was happening at the level it would be. Although she’s going to miss her senior friends a lot, she’s excited to see them get a ceremony, something that she didn’t get the privilege of having in high school because of the pandemic.
This exhilaration for the event was also felt by Diana De La Cruz, a senior graduating this year. To her, the graduation will be a bit bittersweet.
“I feel like I’ve just started to really get comfortable with my college experience and now it’s already time to say goodbye,” De La Cruz said.
She’s relieved to see that the graduation ceremony is making its comeback because those who came before her didn’t really get that experience. Although there was a makeup ceremony for those who graduated in 2020, to De La Cruz, it’s not the same experience.
Honorary degrees
As a part of the ceremonies, biomedical engineer John Rogers and neurosurgeon Amy B. Heimberger will be awarded with honorary degrees.
Rogers will receive his degree Friday during the College of Engineering ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.
Heimberger will be honored during the School of Medicine ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jesse Auditorium.
Heimberger is an MU alum, spending her undergraduate years studying biology. From there, she has become an accomplished neurosurgeon studying brain cancer.
Her research focuses on vaccines to treat glioblastoma, one of the most common malignant brain tumors in adults. She is currently teaching at Northwestern University and was recently appointed to the National Cancer Advisory Board by President Joe Biden.
Rogers, son of an MU alum, is one of only a few in the country to be elected to the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Science and the National Academy of Medicine. Rogers currently works at Northwestern University and is regarded as the father of biocompatible devices that seamlessly interface with the body.
For the first full spring commencement since the start of the pandemic, many are glad to get that experience to walk across the stage, enjoy the company of family and just have a good time.
For a full list of events, visit MU online.