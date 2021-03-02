Students favor MU's push for more fully in-person classes in the fall

For freshman student Daryn Williams, online classes are all she’s known while completing her first year of classes at MU.
“I have so many older friends who have their own connections from being in in-person classes, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to do that myself,” she said.
Williams completed her senior year of high school on Zoom and is doing the same for her freshman year.
“The classes we had on Zoom in high school were so much easier compared to the classes I’m in now,” said Williams, who is studying health sciences. “The adjustment was extremely difficult, and I wish that we could’ve been provided more guidance during our transition.”
Earlier this year, MU Provost Latha Ramchand told students registering for the fall semester that they should expect to see more face-to-face, regular capacity classes next fall. This is in line with what many colleges and universities across the country are telling students. A range of MU students interviewed for this article are ready, saying they miss the motivations, connections and learning of in-person classes.
Sophomore Tyler Koch thinks MU’s push is smart.
“The best part about having in-person classes is having a set schedule and motivation to go to class and complete my assignments,” said Koch, who is majoring in health sciences. “The only thing I’ll miss about Zoom classes is being able to procrastinate, but overall I’ll be happy to see them gone.”
Almost a year ago, MU announced it would go virtual for the rest of the spring 2020 semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes remained remote during the summer. Last fall, some were in person, some online and some a mixture of the two; that changed after Thanksgiving break, when all classes went remote. This semester has been largely a repeat of the fall semester, with in-person, online and hybrid classes.
Junior Vasiliki Prokos took a risk and transferred to MU hoping for an in-person semester despite the pandemic. With the end of two online semesters in sight, Prokos, who is studying journalism, said she is most excited to meet other students and connect face to face.
“It was hard coming in as a transfer student because I didn’t know very many people,” Prokos said, “and I make a lot of friends talking to people when we’re in the classroom. It’s just not the same as Zoom.”
Carter Ruiz, a junior studying international business, hopes students’ mental health can begin to improve.
“I miss having interactions with other people outside of my friend group,” Ruiz said. “I believe that this is the perfect time to begin to return back to a ‘normal’ life, especially with the release of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Sophomore Jessica Lacy is ready to return in person because her classes are becoming more difficult. As an elementary education major, she has a harder time connecting with the elementary school students she works with via Zoom.
“It has been fun to watch them learn new technology, though,” Lacy said.
Freshman Andrew Galaske said he believes it’s time to reopen campus to its full capacity, especially given the amount of money students pay for tuition.
“If Mizzou can’t let us return to full-capacity classes next semester, they should work on a way to refund students our money,” said Galaske, who has not declared a field of study yet. “If I wanted to take online classes the majority of my college career, I would’ve enrolled in the University of Phoenix online program.”
Others hope to return to something close to their normal routines.
“Walking through campus to class is a huge part of the college experience,” said Andrew Miller, a sophomore studying nutrition and exercise physiology.
Since Jan. 1, more than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to U.S. colleges and universities, The New York Times reported Saturday. According to a Times survey, more than 530,000 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.
At MU, there have been 3,127 cases of COVID-19 among MU students since Aug. 19, according to the university’s Show Me Renewal website. There were seven active cases Monday — down from a daily high of 683 cases Sept. 5.
“We continue to see no evidence of in-class transmission,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. “We’ve also been very pleased to see our case numbers are significantly lower. This is a testament to what absolutely everyone on this campus has done” to reduce the spread of the virus.
But he cautioned that “we still want to make sure we don’t let our guard down.”
Ramchand emailed MU students a survey Feb. 23 in which they can submit anonymous feedback about their preferences for in-person, online or hybrid classes for next fall. Students were asked to complete the survey by March 9.
Although many students are ready to kiss Zoom lectures goodbye, Miller is going to miss the ease of virtual learning.
“I liked my Zoom and asynchronous classes because I had the convenience of making my schedule, which was really nice,” he said.
However, he, too, hopes Zoom learning will remain in the past.