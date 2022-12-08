At an event focused on raising awareness about gun violence, members of the MU chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and Mizzou Black Creatives tie-dyed shirts and discussed solutions to the issue.
The event, named “Dye-ing to be Black,” hoped to bring together the community in a positive way, Joseph Thornhill, the Alphas’ Parliamentarian, said. He helped co-organize the event Wednesday night with N’ya Fritz, the president of Mizzou Black Creatives.
“We’re super new to campus, so partnering with their chapter is great for us, because they have a really great chapter,” Fritz said.
The event followed a shots fired incident at an Alpha Phi Alpha event in the early morning hours Sunday, but was scheduled by the organization prior to the incident.
It was a far cry from a vigil for gun violence, but rather an opportunity for MU’s Black community to enjoy an evening together, while also discussing an issue that disproportionately impacts Black Americans. About 30 students were in attendance, dancing to music playing on a speaker and enjoying each other’s company while tie-dying t-shirts.
“What’s a better way to bring a positive light to stopping gun violence than getting us together to learn about it and tie-dying shirts, it’s something fun for everyone,” Thornhill said.
The event switched gears halfway through, as Fritz and Thornhill presented statistics on gun violence in the Black community and opened up a discussion for possible solutions. Research from Everytown for Gun Safety shows that each day, on average, “30 Black Americans are killed by guns and more than 110 experience non-fatal injuries.” The pair also paid tribute to other Black students who were victims of gun violence.
During the discussion, students brainstormed ways to help, such as modeling laws in the U.S. after other countries that don’t have mass shootings and minimizing automatic gun sales. They also discussed the narrative of Black on Black crime, with a few students echoing the sentiment that dominant media has warped public perception by pushing it as an issue.
“We’re hoping that people can leave the event today and go spread the word that gun violence needs to stop in the Black community,” Thornhill said.