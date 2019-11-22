This week, 95 University of Missouri students will forgo a week-long break to scatter across the Midwest and do volunteer work. Mizzou Alternative Breaks is a student-run program dedicated to using time off school to help those in need.
“Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and giving back,” said Ola Babalola, director of leadership development for Mizzou Alternative Breaks, in a news release.
From Friday, Nov. 22, to Wednesday, Nov. 27, students will be in six different states volunteering in an array of places, from a food bank in Memphis to a children’s hospital in Little Rock.
Mizzou Alternative Breaks is the nation’s largest alternative breaks program, and the next opportunity to get involved will be over the upcoming winter break.