On Monday nights during the fall semester, about 30 students gathered in Switzler Hall on the MU campus, building up their confidence in simulating the United Nations.
The students are part of a group known as Mizzou Model UN.
Sixteen of these students traveled to Chicago in November to attend the American Model United Nations conference. The organization combines "educational quality with highly realistic simulations of the United Nations to give students an unparalleled Model UN learning experience," according to its website.
While the UN simulation is considered a competition, the students have one goal in mind: to make resolutions, said Jaden Reed, president of Mizzou Model UN.
"It really challenges students to look at world issues from a perspective of other countries, not just from a national point of view, (and) give them a chance to think in an international context," said Reed. "It's very important to bring different kinds of people together because we do have so much strife in the world right now."
In all, 95 schools attended the conference.
MU students represented the countries of Honduras and Palestine. MU won several awards, including one of the overall Best Delegation citations for representing Palestine.
"From a Mizzou standpoint, it shows that we know what we're doing and it reflects well on the university because it shows that they're investing in us," said Reed.
Mizzou Model UN is part of the Office of Participatory Democracy, which is home to Mizzou Mock Trial, Mizzou Moot Court and a speech and debate team.
This year, the office has become the beneficiary of support from the Truman School, Honor College, the Law School and the Kinder Institute, according to Bill Horner, Director of Office of Participatory Democracy and advisor of Mizzou Model UN.
For the upcoming semester, the group anticipates on attending two more competitions: the Midwest Model UN in Chicago, and the National Model UN in New York City.
Preparation for these conferences begins in weekly meetings, where members refine their public speaking skills, and gain comfortability in writing speeches. The group also occasionally holds a weekend-long simulation learning and perfecting the parliamentary procedures needed for competitions.
"It gives delegates a chance to get comfortable with each other, and I think that contributed to a much more friendly atmosphere for everyone involved," said Reed. "By the end of the conference, you really are family."
Mizzou Model UN has been an active campus organization since Horner took over as faculty advisor in 2006. Both Reed and Horner agreed that there are many benefits this offered to its active members, including learning foreign policy and argumentation and improving persuasive writing.
"I love Model UN because of the really broad range of students it draws in a variety of ways - backgrounds, academic majors and so on," said Horner. "It really is sort of like the United Nations in being something for a lot of different people to participate."
Students of all backgrounds on MU's campus are encouraged to participate and get involved with Mizzou Model UN, Reed said.
"We're a great community," said Reed. "We're an open environment and everyone is welcome, it makes things more interesting."