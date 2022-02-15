A large, technicolor wooden wheel rests on the white wall of the George Caleb Bingham Gallery on the University of Missouri campus.
As passersby attempt to solve the labyrinthine carving carefully etched into its surface, they are unknowingly absorbing the point of its abstract design.
Audrey Berns is an MU junior and art major whose recent piece entitled "Unsolved" was selected to be featured in the Undergraduate Juried Exhibit, which opened Feb. 7 at the gallery and continues through Thursday.
Berns said the piece, a non-traditional self portrait, is meant to represent her mental health, specifically ADHD.
"It's an unsolvable maze," Berns said. "You try to solve your mental health illnesses or your mental struggles but you really can't. Other people can try, like the viewer, and them getting frustrated kind of puts them in your shoes."
Despite her own intentions during its conceptualization, Berns also said "Unsolved" is very much open to interpretation.
"I feel like it could mean a million different things to a million different people, because it meant a million different things to me, too," Berns said. "The way that I explain it isn't even all of the ways that I see myself in it."
Catherine Armbrust, the gallery's director and an MU adjunct assistant professor, said Berns' piece is particularly resonant in the post-COVID social climate.
"I'm not totally sure when (Berns) built this, but we are stuck in a loop because of this pandemic," Armbrust said. "We're all walking a path that we can't seem to get out of right now. I think there are different levels of emotions connected depending on what kind of labyrinth you're experiencing."
Armbrust also shared her interpretation of Berns' work, which had a more positive outlook.
"This to me feels like it could be more of a meditative labyrinth rather than a scary one," Armbrust said. "The bright colors, to me, feel more like a high energy or hopeful energy rather than an 'I'm lost' energy."
The MU Art Department will sponsor four more galleries during the spring semester, all for senior art students.