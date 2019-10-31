More than 100 MU students will venture off campus this weekend to volunteer in communities across Missouri.
The service trip is a partnership between Mizzou Alternative Breaks and MU Extension, according to a MU press release.
“In 2014, MU Extension and Mizzou Alternative Breaks established a goal to serve all Missouri counties by 2020,” according to a news release from the MU News Bureau. “This goal was accomplished in March 2019, and now the program is working toward a goal of sending 2,500 students to serve throughout Missouri by 2030.”
Students will visit one of 17 counties available and will partner with a local community organization for an opportunity to volunteer. Partner organizations include Citizens Against Domestic Violence, United Way and Salvation Army.
MU junior Nikki Rufo went on an MAB trip to Lynn County last year. Rufo said the focus of the trip was to conserve forest preserves and parks in the area by cleaning up trash in the parks and on the trails and repainting bathrooms in the park.
Rufo said she attended the trip to learn more about what it means to give back to Missouri communities.
“A MAB trip is full of teamwork, selflessness and thoughtfulness,” she said. “You grow close relationships to your site leaders as well as others on the trip. The service you are doing is helping out the community in more ways than you believe.”