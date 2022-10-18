Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators

Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option.
But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
A series of protests at MU in 2015 led by the group Concerned Student 1950 gained national attention and led to the resignations of the UM System president and MU chancellor. Students were protesting reported racism and harassment on campus, and the lack of comment from leadership.
Despite his concerns, when Leaphart arrived at MU, he found a supportive community at the Gaines-Oldham Black Culture Center and the Dorsey Leadership Academy provided by the College of Education for underrepresented students.
He also met several Black professors in the College of Education whom he considered mentors, such as LaGarrett King and Terrell Morton.
But Leaphart, now a senior at MU, has been disappointed to see several of those mentors leave MU in recent years.
“I’m extremely grateful to have met them even for a short time, and know them in some way even if it wasn’t as long as I thought I was going to know them because they really helped me be more confident as a Black male student at this particular university,” Leaphart said.
While the percentage of Black faculty has slightly increased, it still is not representative of the percentage of Black students at MU or the Black population in Missouri as a whole, according to 2015-21 data from the MU Office of Institutional Research.
Retaining Black faculty
Black faculty made up 4.5% of faculty overall — 108 of 2,392 full-time teachers — in the fall of 2021, the most recent time for which data was published. That’s a slight increase from 2015, when 70 of MU’s 2,080 full-time faculty — 3.4% — were Black or African American.
Fall 2021 data also shows that 1,945 Black students were enrolled at the university out of 31,412 students — 6.2%. In the state of Missouri, nearly 12% of the population is Black or African American, according to the 2021 U.S. Census.
MU’s Black faculty percentage has actually increased more since 2015 than other comparable universities surrounding the state of Missouri.
The University of Kansas reported 315 of their 8,356 faculty and staff were Black in fall 2021 — 3.8% — compared to 366 of 10,042 in 2015, which was 3.6%. Data provided by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign reported 112 of their 2,500 full-time faculty were Black in 2021 — 4.5% of the total — compared to 92 of 2,149 in 2011, or 4.3%. No data was provided for 2015. The University of Iowa reported 121 of 5,988 faculty in 2021 were Black — 2% of the total. In 2015, only 92 of 5,394 faculty were Black, or 1.7%.
Maurice D. Gipson, MU vice chancellor of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, believes it’s crucial for students to have faculty representative of them in each college, department and school.
“In terms of Black students and Black faculty and research has shown us that any student that has diverse faculty members, they are more likely to engage and be culturally competent for me, it’s how many students (in total) at Mizzou can interact with professors of color,” Gipson said.
But to both past and present Black students on campus, MU’s progress made in retaining Black faculty is still lacking.
Caleb Sewell graduated from the College of Education in May.
“I saw the way they pushed out Black faculty and Black staff, and I didn’t know if I would continue there, if the faculty in my program that I will be pursuing would even still be there or if I would even be safe there still,” Sewell said.
Sewell defined being “pushed out” as institutions “not doing enough to value Black faculty and staff, leading them to not being retained by the university or therefore feeling like they have to leave.”
He, too, witnessed several professors in that department leave the university.
“I think it affected me a lot, because they’re part of the reason I was even in that college for some time,” Sewell said. “That also affects the community at large because a lot of these Black faculty are engaged in community work.”
Promotion and advancement
One of those professors was Ashley Woodson, a former assistant professor and William A. and Jean S. Stauffer Faculty Fellow in Education.
Woodson applied for tenure, but was denied. A Change.org petition was created by Rodney Coates, a Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at Miami University in Ohio, to reconsider her tenure and garnered over 15,000 signatures. Sewell also wrote letters on Woodson’s behalf to the university.
Coates said he first met Woodson when he came to MU to speak back in February 2020.
”I saw a junior scholar, a woman of color, you know, rough on the edges, that needed some mentoring like we all do in any professional category,” Coates said. “And it didn’t look like she was getting it, and she was being held to a standard that I think she could have easily achieved with some mentoring on the part of the senior faculty that were there.”
Coates said Woodson reached out to him to thank him shortly after the petition was started, but indicated to him that she was going to take a position elsewhere.
“That caused, of course, I think, a shaking up of students, of staff and faculty on campus because of the work that she did and how important she was to a lot of what was going on on-campus,” Sewell said.
Gipson says a person’s entire record is evaluated before a decision is made on awarding tenure or not.
“It’s not a ‘You get it. You don’t get it,’” Gipson said. “It’s all based on the work that you’ve done. So it’s not external people opining and contributing. It’s really like looking at the record in the dossier that a professor has put up and does it meet the set requirements by each department.”
Woodson, who could not be reached to comment, left MU after her application was denied and is now dean of the School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement at Albion College in Michigan. It is not clear whether denial of tenure was the reason for her departure.
Gipson says the university encourages faculty to move on to greater positions.
“What I have noticed, and honestly, I’m somewhat excited about is that we’ve had outstanding faculty, particularly faculty who are tenured, leave to go on and do incredible things elsewhere,” Gipson said. “So I think that’s more of a testament to how we prepare our faculty members.”
Connections on campus
Having a sense of belonging and community is why Black students feel there should be enough Black faculty to represent them.
Junior Brooklyn Baker also found her community through the Dorsey Leadership Academy at the College of Education.
“For my freshman year, I came in when COVID was at a big high and so I didn’t really have too much of a connection with being on campus and joining clubs and stuff like that, and knowing that I wanted to navigate campus and join clubs that had other Black people,” Baker said. “I just feel like those communities are needed, especially being a Black woman at a [predominately white institution].”
Baker especially needed support from people who knew her struggles when she had a traumatic experience on campus last spring.
“I was with my geology class and we were taking a field trip around the campus and we were walking … and I was the only Black person in the class and a car drove by and I can’t clearly remember what he said before. He yelled out the N-word, hard R,” she said.
Baker said the incident was embarrassing and frustrating because she felt as if her peers did not understand what had happened. She went to the College of Education and was met with support from her mentors in the department, some she hadn’t seen since her freshman year.
A similar incident occurred in 2021 when two teenagers were reported yelling racist and homophobic slurs while driving past students on campus.
Like in 2015, Black students have been outspoken about race issues at the university. They shared their experiences at MU in 2020 using #BlackatMizzou on Twitter.
Karen Hayes was a staff member at MU in various positions between 1988 and 2021. She was the Coordinator of Recruitment and Retention in the College of Education in the fall of 2015, when the protests reached their climax.
Hayes said many events led to a “boiling point” in 2015. She said that one of the main sparks was the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, in Ferguson near St. Louis, by a police officer.
Hayes said tension was already escalating. Graduate students were protesting a changes to the university’s subsidizing of student health insurance plans.
She believes “the culminating event that everybody thinks was the catalyst” was an incident where protesters from Concerned Student 1950 linked arms in front of the car carrying UM System President Tim Wolfe at the homecoming parade. It was then alleged that Wolfe’s car bumped one of the protesters.
“And so all of that came to lead to a point in which students of all races felt disrespected by the University of Missouri,” Hayes said.
Hayes said many Black faculty and staff wanted to protest in unity with the students, but were afraid of losing their jobs or being punished by the university.
On July 7, 2020, Kathryn Chval, dean of MU’s College of Education, was removed in an announcement by Provost Latha Ramchand and UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi. They cited “management issues” and a “cultural divide” as reasons for the removal.
A Change.org petition was created to reinstate Chval as dean and garnered over 900 signatures, but Chval, who is white, was not reinstated and now works at a different university. Chval was known for supporting more academic opportunities for Black students and faculty.
Hayes left MU in 2021 and accepted a position at Columbia College as an assistant project director, a role she is still in.
“I love Mizzou,” Hayes said. “It’s where I became an adult. I had strong relationships with faculty and staff. It breaks my heart that Mizzou will not put the effort to try to be a change agent.”
Gipson said MU’s plan for improving its recruitment of faculty of color is recruiting graduate students from MU and other universities to become professors.
“What I want to do is make sure I reorient our campus to say that we’re invested in faculty recruitment, but we have to take an approach that builds on one another which means that it won’t be a quick fix or made overnight fix,” Gipson said. “So it’s a longer process.”
However, Leaphart believes the university still has a problem with keeping faculty currently at the university.
“It seems like they build up this ‘We’re so good at what we do. We really are working to be so great.’ Then why can’t you keep the people that were here?” Leaphart said. “If we’re supposed to be this great institution, why are we not fighting for people to stay here? What happens here to make them want to leave?”
For Black students who may not know how to navigate the university, Baker says resources like the Gaines-Oldham Black Culture Center, Black student organizations and the social justice centers on campus are fruitful for students.
“It really is important for students who are coming here who probably have never had those experiences of being the only Black person or not really seeing a lot of other Black people,” Baker said. “So having somebody that you can look up to and just know that they’re going to support you, they’re going to keep it real with you and that they’re also going to have that same understanding that you may have is very important.”