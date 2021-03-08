A petition to save Read Hall from demolition had nearly 1,300 signatures Monday evening, of a goal of 1,500.
MU announced March 4 that it plans to demolish eight buildings, including Read Hall. In response, Bailey Martin, a sophomore at MU, created a petition for the MU Board of Curators to save Read Hall and declare it as a state historic site.
According to MU’s announcement, the savings from phase one of its plan can be “used to reinvest in our research and educational missions, continuing to support our researchers and helping to keep the cost of tuition as low as possible.”
Read Hall was named after Daniel Read, who served as MU president from 1867 to 1874 and first opened the university to women, according to the university archives. The hall, originally constructed in 1901, was the first dormitory open to women on MU’s campus.
“This building is a testament to the university’s move towards a more inclusive institution of higher education and must be preserved,” Martin wrote on the petition. “We, as students of the University of Missouri, want to see Read Hall remain on our campus.”
Martin did not respond to a request for comment.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the mission of the demolition plan is about prioritizing the needs of students, and the issue boils down to the cost of maintaining the buildings.
“We certainly sympathize with those who have a connection to some of these physical resources, but these buildings are not currently in a position that are serving our needs very well, and they are putting a significant drain on our financial resources,” he said.
Seven other buildings have been slated for demolition, including Parker Hall, Noyes Hall, Loeb Hall, London Hall, Neff Annex, Old Student Health Building and Columbia Professional Building.