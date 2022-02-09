Researchers from MU and Baylor University looked into the efficacy of an app to help adults with dementia complete memory tasks.
The researchers taught older adults with dementia or mild cognitive impairment to use a personal assistant application on their phones, according to a news release. The study tracked how these older adults performed when completing memory tasks over four weeks, like taking a picture of a certain place or making a phone call on specific days.
The personal assistant application proved to be very effective in helping these adults with their memory performance.
The study, “Using smartphone technology to improve prospective memory functioning: A randomized controlled trial,” was published in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society.
"The preliminary evidence suggests it helped the with their memory and improved their quality of life," Andrew Kiselica, assistant professor in the MU School of Health Professions, said in the news release.
Kiselica said technology use among older adults has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using technology-based interventions might help improve memory.
For Kiselica, this study has a personal element. Both of his grandfathers have developed dementia. While he was in graduate school, he watched his mother's father deteriorate, eventually being unable to walk or speak due to severe dementia.
“I am passionate about helping others that might be going through similar difficulties,” Kiselica said. “If we can encourage the use of technology-based strategies in older adults with thinking issues, they may have better memory performance over the long term.”