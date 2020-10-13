Five of MU’s most distinguished professors were surprised with an extra $5,000 Tuesday afternoon during the William T. Kemper Fellowships for Teaching Excellence award livestream.
The winners this year are Miriam Barquero-Molina, Libby Cowgill, Craig Kluever, Daryl Smith and Angie Zapata.
These professors were nominated by their colleagues and students, past and present.
The Kemper Fellowship was established in 1991 in conjunction with Commerce Bank to provide awards to MU professors for excellent teaching.
Five outstanding professors are awarded this prize money every year.
The prize money increased from $10,000 to $15,000 this year.
The announcement of the increase was made by Steve Sowers, president and CEO of Commerce Bank’s central region.
“This award is highly prestigious and deserving of a monetary component that reflects its stature,” Sowers said in a news release.
This is the 30th year that MU teachers have been awarded fellowships, and 225 teachers have earned the award to date.
MU Chancellor Mun Choi and Sowers, or Provost Latha Ramchand, had visited each teacher during class to announce they won the award, as is the tradition for the new fellows, but the increase in prize money was kept hidden from the winners until the award livestream.