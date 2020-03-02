Sustain Mizzou collected two grocery bags of unwanted electronics on the first day of its electronic waste drive.
The drive, which took place at the MU Student Center Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will take place again Tuesday at the same time.
Anyone can bring old or unwanted electronics for recycling. The campus organization accepts anything with a battery or a cord and does not accept televisions. Following the drive, the electronics will be sent to Mid-Mo Recycling.
Mary Diekmeier, president of Sustain Mizzou, said the goal of the drive is to encourage people to think about their electronic consumption patterns and to inform them that such products do not belong in landfills.
"There are a lot of hazardous materials in electronics that can leach into groundwater through central landfills," Diekmeier said. "We're here to be a resource for people if they have e-waste and don't know what to do with it."
Diekmeier said she sees a lot of community members who aren’t students at the drive because they don’t know where else to take unwanted electronics.
Sustain Mizzou holds two electronic waste drives per semester. The next one will take place during MU’s Sustainability Week, which begins April 20.