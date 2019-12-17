A new tactile map installed near Jesse Hall is the first of its kind for MU.
The map, unveiled Dec. 3 to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, features hard plastic versions of the buildings on the Northwest quadrant of campus, from McReynolds to Tate Hall.
Placed at a height accessible to wheelchair users, the map is located on the sidewalk near Conley Avenue, in front of the south entrance of Jesse Hall. The map includes a braille key.
“To me, the location symbolizes Mizzou’s commitment to the inclusion of individual with disabilities,” said Mohamed Shahin, MU accessibility and accommodations specialist. “It is a vital and a visible location, near our most iconic building.”
The map was created by MU’s 3D Printing Club as part of the club’s “Make Mizzou” project. The club worked with MU’s Office of Accessibility and ADA to create the map for visually impaired students and visitors. Andrew Dove, the president of the 3D Printing Club, tweeted that the club had been working on the project for four years.
According to earlier Missourian reporting, the 3D Printing Club is using this map as a test to see if it “survives the weather, potential vandalism and receives positive feedback from users.”
Shahin said that the plan is “to take what [they] learn from the prototype and apply it to the new maps for other quadrants on campus.”
Shahin was handed the project last spring. He put in a project request to get the map approved, and the prototype was funded by the Interdisciplinary Innovation fund.
The fund, according to MOSpace, is for “student-centered, interdisciplinary projects” that exhibit “innovative approaches to teaching, research and service.”
The 3D Printing Club also has a prosthetics team that created a new foot for a local dog in 2018, as previously reported by the Missourian.