Take Back the Night, an event that raises awareness of sexual and domestic violence, was held Thursday evening at Traditions Plaza.
The event was held by several organizations, including MU’s Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center (RSVP), student-led organization Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence (STARS) and MU’s It’s On Us chapter.
The rally was attended by over 100 students and staff and included a march through Lowry Mall, a candlelight vigil and a “speak out” for attendees to speak to the crowd.
Grace Nielson is the chapter director for It’s On Us, one of MU’s organizations that prevent sexual assault on campus. She was empowered by the turnout for the event and the amount of people that went onstage and shared their stories.
“I think events like this are so important because they show every single person on this campus regardless of their identity or their race or their gender that if they experienced sexual assault, they are not alone,” Nielson said. “I thought it was absolutely amazing to see the turnout. I think it is so showing of our campus community to see how many people decided to come tonight.”
RSVP Center director Katryna Sardis said the last Take Back the Night rally was held in the spring of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather caused the rally to be postponed until now.
Hearing people’s stories and experiences was especially powerful for Sardis.
“The things that are shared here tonight, it gives you goosebumps every single time someone gets up and talks. Goosebumps because of the tragedy of what happened but goosebumps whenever they talk about the happy ending or how they're doing, but also just at their bravery,” she said. “It's truly amazing.”
Lauren Rankin, a participant at the rally, wanted students on campus to know that “there are always safe people for them to come to talk to” on topics such as relationship and sexual violence.
“I would like to see this campus be a safe place for people of all genders and sexual identities to feel like if something is wrong, then they can safely report it or just feel safe and not be in danger,” Rankin said.
Aliyah Luntsford joined the rally because her friend, who is a survivor of sexual assault, asked her for support. She said the biggest change MU could adopt to prevent sexual violence is to understand the scope of the issue.
“I think just hearing the voices of the survivors and seeing how many people are affected and trying to accommodate them here on campus would be the biggest change I would hope to see tonight,” she said.
Jorge Pizarro, the president of Phi Kappa Theta, joined the rally with several other members from his fraternity. He said he wanted to see more safety protocols regarding relationship and sexual violence on campus, as well as “more people held accountable for rape and hazing.”
STARS president Noura Alhachami also said that many victims, especially male ones, come from hazing and Greek Life.
MU spokesperson Uriah Orland was at the rally and added that MU does not “condone any violence or anything like that on campus.” He pointed to the MU Police Department and offices such as the Office of Institutional Equity as places where people can report incidents. Orland said that safety is a "top priority" and MU police "takes every report seriously and investigates them."
"In terms of the domestic violence reports, MUPD and other campus partners encourage victims to report these crimes and to access resources available on campus," Orland said, "such as the RSVP Center and the Women’s Center, which are committed to eliminating instances of stalking, sexual harassment and violence related to dating and intimate partner relationships."
Sardis said she wants students to know what resources are available to them, like the three confidential spaces where students can go and not worry about reporting — the Counseling Center, RSVP Center and the Student Health Center.
The 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report showed an increase in reports of domestic violence and violent crimes such as aggravated assaults.
In October last year, a protest in support of sexual assault survivors was held at Traditions Plaza. The protest demanded the university do better at preventing sexual assaults and offer more support for survivors.
Nielson was afraid that people would not be as outspoken at Thursday’s rally as they were in October since it was such a large moment on campus.
“I was afraid people were going to lose that passion and lose that spark because (the rally) may not have been loud,” Nielson said. “But the moment people saw again that we're still here, and we're still fighting, and there's still passion on this campus, it ignited that passion all across the community, and I think that's so powerful.”