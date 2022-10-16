 Skip to main content
Tears and 'baby steps' for Danny Santulli, one year after fraternity injury

Danny Santulli followed his older siblings, Nick and Meredith, from their hometown of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to attend MU. Family photos show Danny's life before an October 2021 fraternity event that left him unable to walk, talk or see. In a hazing case that has garnered national attention, then-MU freshman Danny Santulli was hospitalized after a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Santulli's family hopes to see accountability for the men involved in the incident, 11 of whom have been criminally charged.

Editor’s note: A year ago, on Oct. 20, 2021, MU student Danny Santulli was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning during what authorities say was a hazing incident at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity — also known as Fiji. The fraternity’s MU chapter was shut down in the days that followed, as hundreds of students protested and called for university officials to do more to prevent bad behavior in the campus’ Greek life.

Danny is back in his hometown in the Minneapolis area, living with his family. He experienced brain damage and is unable to see, walk or talk — but he can hear. Last week, Missourian reporter Eli Hoff traveled to Minnesota to interview Santulli’s father as the one-year anniversary approached.

Danny Santulli smiles for a photo. Danny’s family has appeared on Good Morning America and Dr. Phil to talk about his case and hazing.
Meredith Santulli poses with Danny for a family picture. Keeping Danny at home and out of the hospital is one of his family’s current goals.
Danny Santulli stands next to Aaron Boone, Manager of the New York Yankees, for a photo. Danny, who still has his hearing, is a New York Giants and New York Yankees fan like his dad, so the two of them will listen to the teams' games together.

Download PDF Timeline of events for Fiji hazing incident

