Tears and 'baby steps' for Danny Santulli, one year after fraternity injury

Editor’s note: A year ago, on Oct. 20, 2021, MU student Danny Santulli was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning during what authorities say was a hazing incident at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity — also known as Fiji. The fraternity’s MU chapter was shut down in the days that followed, as hundreds of students protested and called for university officials to do more to prevent bad behavior in the campus’ Greek life.
Danny is back in his hometown in the Minneapolis area, living with his family. He experienced brain damage and is unable to see, walk or talk — but he can hear. Last week, Missourian reporter Eli Hoff traveled to Minnesota to interview Santulli’s father as the one-year anniversary approached.
A warning to readers: This story includes a vulgar word that starts with the letter P, as Danny’s father recounts some of the language used during the fraternity event on the night that Danny was incapacitated.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Lately, Danny Santulli has been crying.
He doesn’t sob. There are no waterworks. Just a tear or two tracing a path down his cheek.
Nobody knows why. Danny, 19, wasn’t the type to cry before.
There was one time he cried while talking to his older sister, Meredith. It was on Oct. 17, 2021.
The siblings from suburban Minneapolis attended the University of Missouri together. Danny, a freshman, was struggling through the recruitment process for his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, which is commonly called Fiji. He’d been in the hospital a little while earlier after an older member instructed him to climb inside a trash can full of broken glass. His grades were not what they should have been. He wasn’t sleeping.
It was the first time Danny cried in front of Meredith. She tried to console him. Their parents told Danny that he didn’t have to stay in the fraternity.
Two days later, Danny was among the 40-some freshman pledges who were marched, shirtless and blindfolded, into the basement of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, according to court documents. It was Pledge Father Reveal Night, when the new recruits would formally receive a mentor from the ranks of older members — a pledge father.
The pledges also allegedly received bottles of hard liquor and instructions to finish them.
There’s surveillance footage of what happened next, footage that will likely help determine whether what happened to Danny involved a crime. He stands in the middle of a crowded room as someone pours beer into a funnel that connects to a tube flowing into Danny’s mouth. Not long after the beer bong, Danny stumbles backward and falls to the floor, clearly intoxicated.
Fraternity members deposit Danny on a couch, letting gravity do most of the work. His limp body bounces when it hits the cushions. Fast forward a bit, and Danny slumps off that couch onto the floor. Later still, someone carries Danny out of the fraternity house. They drop Danny, and his head hits the tiled floor.
All of that — from the fifth of Tito’s vodka duct-taped to his hand to the cardiac arrest that followed — broke Danny’s brain. He can’t see because of damage to his occipital cortex. He can’t talk or walk, either.
He lives at home with his parents now. Every morning at 4:30 a.m., his mom, Mary Pat, wakes up to prepare his food. She pours it into a bag that will be pumped into him through a tube.
Danny can’t articulate why he’s crying, so it’s all guesswork for his family. But maybe he cries because he understands what’s happening.
“I think he knows that he’s in a tough spot,” says Tom Santulli, Danny’s dad. “It’s sad, but maybe that’s a good thing, right? Because there’s emotion.”
That their son’s gut-wrenching tears are a sign of hope to Danny’s parents is also a sign of the times, a sign of how blurry the line between heartbreaking and heartwarming has become for the Santulli family.
They don’t know what Danny feels, in part because they don’t know what he can feel. They’re still hopeful that they’ll know that soon — that they’ll get more of Danny back.
And this is better than it was.
“We’re thinking the crying is OK, instead of being comatose,” Tom says.
The early hours of Thursday morning will mark one year since the Santullis woke to a phone call from a University Hospital emergency room nurse who told them to make the seven-and-a-half-hour drive from Eden Prairie, Minnesota to Columbia because their son was there, in the hospital, and his heart had stopped.
It will be a “somber” day for a family that has otherwise tried to stay positive, Tom says. He focuses on what’s present more than what’s lost.
“I think Danny’s here for a reason,” Tom says.
‘A common theme’
“There’s no pussies in the house tonight.”
That’s the refrain that echoed throughout the Phi Gamma Delta house on October 19, 2021, Tom says, backed up by court records. It wasn’t the only thing said to the pledges that night, but it is the phrase that has etched itself forever in his mind.
It’s vulgar enough to be censored from the family’s TV appearances. That might be part of why it’s so cutting, so haunting, so visceral. Tom wonders what it means.
“Is Danny a pussy because he can’t handle a bottle of Tito’s and beer bongs? That’s what I struggle with,” he says. “That connection.”
But what does it say about the brotherhood that made a “no pussies” philosophy its backbone?
Tom calls them boys and kids. Maybe they are. Their brains aren’t fully developed yet. In the courtroom, though, they’re men — and 11 have been charged with crimes ranging from giving alcohol to a minor to evidence tampering to felony hazing.
Those 11 men could face jail time. A total of 24 have been sued, and all but one have settled with the Santulli family. The value of those settlements is confidential, but court filings suggest the millions of dollars already spent in medical care for Danny as a benchmark.
In those court messages, the fraternity men — here, civil defendants — pointed blame for Danny’s injuries squarely at himself.
Only a few months after directing “thoughts and prayers” toward the Santulli family, the national Phi Gamma Delta fraternity argued Danny “acted unreasonably” by “knowingly and voluntarily” consuming enough alcohol to register a blood alcohol content of 0.486 percent — six times the legal limit to drive — at the hospital. Other defendants echoed the sentiment in their own legal responses.
“We’re not surprised,” Tom says, “that they put the blame on Danny.” Conversations with other families whose children have been hurt or killed at fraternity events taught Tom that it’s a “common theme.”
The fraternity, which no longer has an MU chapter, and its now-former members aren’t alone in placing culpability on Danny. Just look at the Facebook comments.
“Couldn’t this dude just not drink?” wrote one person after the family’s September appearance on Dr. Phil. “They always have the right to say no and quit,” added another.
Tom knows he shouldn’t go to the comments section. Everyone tells him not to, but he reads them all anyway.
“It’s pretty clear they don’t understand the facts,” he says.
Maybe the internet’s referendums on Danny’s decision-making, Tom and Mary Pat’s parenting, and the nature of fraternities are just part of this new way of life for the Santullis — Tom is adamant that they’re still learning.
And, for the record, he doesn’t fall in the “abolish Greek life” camp. “Let’s keep them around, but you’ve got to make some changes,” he says.
A year ago, the Santulli family kept a low profile. Now, they have re-lived and re-enacted the worst moments of their lives for a national TV audience on Good Morning America and Dr. Phil. Danny’s face has been plastered across the Daily Mail’s Snapchat content.
It almost seems like its own kind of necessary hell. Tom, at a certain level, wants the shock and awe.
“It’s horrific. It’s harsh, right?” he says of the now widely-circulated surveillance footage. “I hope the parents of the kids watching it are like, ‘Jesus, that’s pretty bad.’”
And part of what Tom wants to resonate — from the footage, the descriptions, all of it — is how different things might have been if someone, anyone called 911. He loses sleep over it.
“If someone called 911, we probably wouldn’t be here right now,” he says, “and then (they) would be our hero.”
The media exposure has collected support for Danny. More than 120,000 people signed a petition over the summer, urging Boone County’s prosecutor to file criminal charges — which was successful, though perhaps unrelatedly so.
Maybe the public appearances played a role in that, too.
“What would happen if we didn’t have this media coverage?” Tom says. “Would this be like one of those typical hazing cases where, you know, people get a misdemeanor and they go on with their lives and nothing happens?”
And if the public exposure invites internet trolls to weigh in, Tom tries not to take it too seriously — they don’t get it.
“In order to fully understand what our family and friends are going through, you have to have a kid in this situation,” he says.
‘I just want to talk’
The defendants stay quiet. The men who have been sued by the Santulli family or criminally charged haven’t reached out to them.
It’s probably to be expected, now that lawyers are involved, but with the expected comes an exception.
MU disciplined 13 students for their roles in the incident, though the university refuses to specify how many were suspended or expelled. The Santulli family doesn’t know, either, though Tom and Meredith sometimes appear at the closed-door appeal hearings given to those punished.
At one of them, the defendant, who hasn’t been criminally charged, was allowed to address the family. He said he cared for Danny.
“I felt it and heard it in his voice,” Tom recalls. “It meant the world to me. It shows that there’s some remorse.”
They’ve kept in touch, talking about sports and Danny. It’s what Tom wanted.
“I’m not going to scream at them,” Tom says. “I just want to talk.”
It’s an awfully calm demeanor for a father who hasn’t heard his son’s voice in a year. Tom grieves “privately,” he says, a product of his family’s New York and New Jersey roots. It doesn’t mean he’s not angry.
Tom Santulli has channeled his emotions into the thing he wants to hear from the men, boys — whatever you want to call them — who he sees as responsible for what happened to Danny.
“Do I wish this on these kids? I’m gonna be honest with you: No,” Tom says. “But it’s the only way you’re gonna learn from a major mistake. This is a major mistake.”
“For something like this, you’ve got to take ownership, right? You hear, ‘We didn’t do anything wrong.’ You did do something wrong,” Tom says. “That’s my problem. Own up to that, and then I’m actually fine.”
There’s a word he’s looking for here, and he finds it: “Honestly, I just want accountability. That’s all.”
‘We’ll take that chance’
What does Danny’s family say to him?
It’s the simplified version of a difficult question to ask Tom: What do you say to your son, who can hear you but can’t respond or see you, to make it all seem OK?
Tom and Mary Pat talk to Danny “all the time.” They know Danny’s listening.
“He’ll hear something, and then you can tell he’s thinking about it,” Tom says of his son.
He and Danny listen to New York Yankees and New York Giants games — Danny inherited his dad’s sports allegiances. He grew up idolizing former Giants quarterback Eli Manning and loves record-breaking Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
Manning sent a video to Danny, whose hearing remains intact, over the summer. “I appreciate you. I’m rooting for you, man,” Manning told Danny in a role reversal. Aaron Boone, the Yankees manager, sent a video, too — and a ball signed by Judge. Representatives from the Giants still check in with the family for updates on Danny.
Danny loves Post Malone, so Tom listens to his music with him. “I kind of like it, now. He’s pretty good,” Tom says. Mary Pat likes to play soothing music and soundscapes for Danny.
These days, they’re trying to keep Danny out of the hospital. That means keeping his throat clear of mucus, which gets trapped on his tonsils and leads to vomiting. Throwing up leads to fluid in Danny’s lungs, which leads to hospitalization. They’re getting better at it.
There’s good news, too. A doctor in New Orleans who has pioneered hyperbaric oxygen therapy looked at Danny’s brain scans and thinks he might be able to help him regain some brain function. There are no guarantees, of course, but it’s hard for the Santullis not to get their hopes up.
“We’re in a situation where we’ll take that chance,” Tom says.
Maybe hyperbaric oxygen therapy will help Danny get some of his brain back. Maybe ongoing criminal proceedings will bring the accountability that Tom wants to see. Maybe in a few months, or another year, the Santulli family will see progress.
It’s what they’re looking for now. It’s part optimism, part fixation on “baby steps,” as Tom terms them.
“A baby step might be really minute,” he says. “To us, it’s huge.”