On Monday night, the Legion of Black Collegians started its homecoming week with a special guest who led activities to help the audience love each other and their community and maintain that feeling through hardships.
Dr. Ashley Woodson gave her speech, "Putting the 'U' and 'I' Back in Community," in the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, the first event of five the legion is hosting this week for Black students who have historically been left out of traditional homecoming activities.
Woodson previously taught at MU as a Social Studies education professor, and now she is the dean of the school for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement at Albion College in Albion, Michigan.
Her speech focused on Black love and organizing sustainable ways to love each other. Woodson started with a small icebreaker: Audience members closed their eyes and thought about a song they would dedicate to their Blackness.
"Think about a song that communicates how you feel about your identity as a member of the African diaspora or however you got here," Woodson said.
Woodson encouraged audience members to recall the emotions, fidelity, faithfulness and loyalty they felt when they thought about their song.
"When did you look in the mirror and what looked back at you was something you described as Black?" said Woodson.
Audience members mentioned songs such as No Role Modelz by J. Cole, Turn My Swag On by Soulja Boy and Invincible by Aminé. Other artists like Stevie Wonder and Patti Labelle were mentioned as well. Participants shared personal stories and expressed emotions they felt when listening to their songs.
Woodson then moved into an activity titled "Black Love Magic." The activity engaged attendees to think about how they give to others in interpersonal, spiritual, cultural and material ways, as well as what impact they hope to make in their communities.
Woodson also covered racial battle fatigue and the hardships Black individuals face every day like the Black tax. She explains that the Black tax forces Black individuals to do extra work socially, economically, culturally and psychologically in order to surround themselves with their culture and other community members.
"It feels uplifting, it feels encouraging," said sophomore Cydney Perkins. "I feel supported in this space, so it's good to be here."
Perkins said she is excited for all the upcoming events held by the LBC this week but is especially looking forward to the homecoming ball this Thursday at the Hampton Inn & Suites.
"LBC has been having homecoming every year essentially designed for our Black constituents on campus because often times we are left outside of Mizzou's homecoming traditions," said LBC President Caleb Sewell.
He said it has been the goal of LBC to create things for the community that make members feel included and valued.
"I'm definitely looking forward to getting back together as a community," said Sewell. He emphasized the importance of that, especially after the hardships of COVID-19 and the restructuring of the Department of Social Justice centers, which included the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center.
Many members were happy to be together again — or for the first time. Junior Jordan Neal is a transfer student from Peoria, Illinois, and came to Monday night's event to mingle and meet new people.
"It feels liberating," Neal said. "Being at this meeting, 'For Us, By Us' is very important.
The LBC has a homecoming event each day this week, including a Solidarity Walk on Friday.
The LBC has held solidarity walks in prior years but is now bringing the event back. The walk includes students, faculty and staff across campus and is designed to support the Black community and raise awareness about how marginalized students have been left out of homecoming traditions.
"It's important for us to move collectively in units to get things accomplished, to love each other, support each other and let them know we are not going to do this alone," said Sewell.
Most members attended the event to feel uplifted and interact with other students.
"My heart is warmed being here with people I'm familiar with in a center I frequent a lot with people who know me, love me and are here to support me," said Vice President Holly Graham.