The Maneater, MU's student newspaper, will stop printing its monthly editions at the end of the academic year.
Its May issue will be the end of a 68-year run in print, which began with an overhaul of the student-run news outlet in 1955.
The Maneater will still publish content online, according to a letter posted to its website by its editor-in-chief, Anna Colletto.
"It's time to be honest — print no longer serves our readers," she wrote, saying that the newspaper's target audience of 18- to 24-year-olds primarily consumes news digitally.
The decision to stop printing was made in the fall "under the guidance" of Becky Diehl, the coordinator for MU's student media outlets, according to the letter.
"Everything is digital,” Diehl said. “That’s just a natural turn for us."
MOVE Magazine, which operates under the umbrella of the Maneater, will publish its first fully digital issue in April, according to the letter.
Stopping the print edition will allow the outlet to "re-invest" in its website, social media, digital products and equipment, Colletto said.
The Maneater, along with the university's other student media outlets, receives funding from each student's tuition through the Missouri Students Association.
Colletto said the pivot will also benefit the outlet's staff, which is traditionally made up of first- and second-year students gaining journalistic experience while completing classes in MU's journalism school.
"The Maneater is a learning newspaper for MU students, as soon as they step on campus," Colletto said. "In addition to our audience needs we want to fill the education development needs of our staff, and that means website design, video editing, audio editing, multimedia training, before they get into J-School classrooms."
