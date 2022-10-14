Whistleblower Tyler Shultz spoke to students about his experience revealing the fraud behind Theranos, and how students can go on to be ethical actors in their future fields.

Shultz spoke as a part of the 20th annual Orin Ethics Symposium hosted by the Trulaske College of Business on Friday in Bush Auditorium. The auditorium was packed with roughly 300 interested viewers waiting to hear his story.

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

