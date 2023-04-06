 Skip to main content
'They really do coalesce and converge': How art transforms medicine at MU

It's a simple and beautiful moment. A mother holds her tiny baby and the father sings a gentle harmony to the tune of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." This baby, however, is hooked up to a thin tube transporting essential nutrients to her heart and this lullaby is sung in the hushed silence of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Lillian Austin Hook was born just over a month ago, at 31 weeks, and had surgery for a triple intestinal atresia — a defect that causes obstructions in the intestines — three days later.

Emily Pivovarnik, MU Health Music Therapist worked with Benjamin and Kara Hook and their daughter, Lillian,

Emily Pivovarnik, MU Health Music Therapist, works with Benjamin and Kara Hook and their daughter, Lillian, March 2 at the Women’s Hospital in Columbia. “I’m fortunate to have Emily and this program,” Kara Hook said.
Lillian Hook reacts to guitar chords while being held by her mother, Kara

Lillian Hook reacts to guitar chords while being held by her mother, Kara, March 2 at the Women’s Hospital in Columbia. Ben Hook, Lillian’s dad, is a music teacher and was harmonizing while the music therapists played and sang.
Emily Pivovarnik, MU Health Music Therapist sits for a portrait

Emily Pivovarnik, MU Health Music Therapist, sits for a portrait March 2 at the Women’s Hospital in Columbia. Pivovarnik is a co-trainer for the NICU-MT program along with Dr. Ellyn H. Evans, assistant professor of music therapy at the University of Georgia.
Damon Coyle stands for a portrait

Damon Coyle stands for a portrait March 3 at the Patient Centered Care Learning Center in Columbia. “It’s tangible, functional art,” Coyle said about his work.
Various creations by Damon Coyle sit on a table

Various creations by Damon Coyle sit on a table March 3 at the Patient Centered Care Learning Center in Columbia. Coyle said he feels like he comfortably has one foot in the medicine world and one foot in the art world with the work he is doing.
Damon Coyle watches an air bubble in pigmented silicone escape

Damon Coyle watches an air bubble in pigmented silicone escape from his silicone gun on March 3 at the Patient Centered Care Learning Center in Columbia. He was working on a silicone test cast on a full size arm.
Dr. Robin Blake sits for a portrait on Friday

Dr. Robin Blake sits for a portrait March 3 at his home in Columbia. Dr. Blake retired from family medicine and now facilitates a weekly art and medicine visual thinking strategy training with members of the palliative care staff and others.
Ingrid Berg sits for a portrait on Saturday

Ingrid Berg sits for a portrait March 13 at the Acuff Atrium in Columbia. Berg is a Hospice and Palliative Care fellow at MU Health and is currently pursuing a degree in medical humanities from Creighton.
Stacy Turpin Cheavens shows a rough sketch she received from a doctor

Stacy Turpin Cheavens shows a rough sketch she received from a doctor March 7 at the Missouri Orthopedic Institute in Columbia. “Somebody has to draw those and that’s exactly what I want to do,” she said after seeing anatomical art in medical settings.
Stacy Turpin Cheavens, MS, Certified Medical Illustrator, sits for a portrait

Stacy Turpin Cheavens, MS, Certified Medical Illustrator, sits for a portrait March 7 at the Missouri Orthopedic Institute in Columbia. She said she wanted to be an artist since the first grade and then fell in love with the sciences in seventh grade.
A painting by Dr. Robin Blake’s father hangs in his dining room

A painting by Dr. Robin Blake’s father hangs in his dining room March 3 at his home in Columbia. Dr. Blake’s father was an artist and photographer and Blake has many paintings of his hanging in his home.
Lillian Hook, three weeks old, reacts to music being played by Emily Pivovarnik

Lillian Hook, three weeks old, reacts to music being played by Emily Pivovarnik, MU Health Music Therapist, on March 2 at the Women’s Hospital in Columbia. Lillian was born on March 10 and had surgery on Valentine’s Day.

