Interruptions have an ugly reputation as the buzz-kills of conversation. They can be annoying, disruptive, belittling and rude.
However, they can also be helpful, say two independent researchers, one a professor of business at MU and the other a famous linguist and best-selling author.
John Bush, an assistant professor in the Trulaske College of Business, and Deborah Tannen, a linguistics professor at Georgetown University, both separately researched the positive benefits of interruptions within business and conversational contexts.
Bush, whose results were just reported, has found that work-related interruptions can actually increase employee engagement and collaboration. Non-work-related interruptions, however, can be distressing and counterproductive.
Tannen, the well-known author of "You Just Don't Understand" and "That's Not What I Meant," earlier identified a clear benefit of interruptions that she calls "conversational overlap."
Jumping into the middle of someone else's sentence can be a way of showing enthusiastic engagement with the speaker, Tannen found. It can be a way to encourage the speaker to continue.
She published her findings in “Conversational Style: Analyzing Talk among Friends,” in which she transcribed and analyzed a conversation she and five of her friends had over dinner.
Here's an example: A pal is exclaiming about a movie he liked. "I loved it too!" you say while he is talking. That interruption acts like a spontaneous pat on the back, Tannen says.
Bush decided to study the effect of interruptions on productivity after reading a number of articles in the popular press that described them as entirely negative. He believed the truth was more nuanced.
Over the course of five years, Bush conducted three separate studies to gauge the effects of interruptions on job performance.
In the studies he asked: Can interruptions increase productivity? Yes, he discovered.
His first two studies used observational methods. He asked employees about interruptions in their workday and had them gauge how those interruptions affected their productivity.
His third study involved an experiment to measure how work-related and non-work-related interruptions each affect productivity.
“Work-related interruptions are anything related to your job,” Bush explained. “Non-work related interruptions include small talk, personal interactions and anything else that doesn't have to do with your work.”
In an online environment, participants were told to complete an online transcription. They were assigned a partner who was actually a "confederate" or part of the research team.
These confederates would either interrupt them with work-related issues, non-work related matters, or not interrupt them at all, depending on which group a participant was assigned to.
“Despite common perceptions that all interruptions are typically detrimental, we found that work-related interruptions increased employee engagement in work tasks,” Bush said in an MU news release.
Virginia Muller, an associate teaching professor at the University of Missouri, uses creative interruption strategies when she teaches her folklore anthropology class.
In one class she had them build flimsy towers of spaghetti, tape and marshmallows as an exercise in collaboration.
Students threw together their makeshift materials, planning on the fly as towers were built. As students got ideas, they blurted them out, interrupting each other repeatedly as they worked out their battle plan.
The interruptions melded together and helped create their tower, not hindering their conversation, but fueling it.
“(Interruptions are) great. They’re an indication people are thinking, engaged, and excited and passionate about what we're talking about,” Muller said.
Another researcher, Elena Feldman of the University of Massachusetts Lowell, reported on "healthy" interruptions in an article published in The Conversation.
She found that people were tolerant of interruptions that were short, didn't hinder progress on a meaningful project and came from someone they respected.
Although the research by Bush and Tannen is in entirely different contexts, both characterize interruptions as positive elements within either the workplace or conversation.
“I think a lot of our theorizing would probably overlap with that work in the sense that … (interruptions) could ultimately increase the extent at which people are collaborating,” Bush said.