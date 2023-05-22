Hearings for three defendants charged with the hazing of a former MU student yielded one guilty plea and the prospects of a fall trial.

Harrison Reichman pleaded guilty Monday morning to a deal that includes 15 days of shock jail detention. The deal also includes a suspended sentence of one year in jail and two years of unsupervised probation with required community service, participation in a restorative justice program and more.

