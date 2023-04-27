Three new members joined the UM System Board of Curators after receiving approval from the Missouri Senate.

Robert Blitz, Robert Fry and Jeanne Sinquefield will fill out the nine-voting-member board. The non-voting student representative position on the board is still open.

 

