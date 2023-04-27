Three new members joined the UM System Board of Curators after receiving approval from the Missouri Senate.
Robert Blitz, Robert Fry and Jeanne Sinquefield will fill out the nine-voting-member board. The non-voting student representative position on the board is still open.
Sinquefield, a Republican from Westphalia, fills the vacant 3rd Congressional District seat.
She previously chaired the UM System Review Commission in 2016. She and her husband have donated millions to MU's music school.
Blitz, a Democrat and partner at a St. Louis law firm, is filling the 2nd Congressional District seat that was held by Greg Hoberock.
Fry, an independent from Greenwood, fills the vacant 4th Congressional District spot on the board. He's an orthodontist and the founder and director of a nature-oriented nonprofit.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed the three new members. Now, the board contains four Republicans, three independents and two Democrats. State law prohibits the board from having more than five members of any political party.
The governing body's next scheduled meeting is June 29 in Columbia.