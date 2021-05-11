TikTok for fun or fashion: Two Columbia students explore the app

Connor Clary gets his best ideas in the shower. Back in April 2020, he was mid-shampoo when the idea for his soon-to-be-viral TikTok struck him. With suds in his hair, he found himself thinking, “I will rank the Christian decor in my parents’ home.”
After he posted the video, which he set to classical music, Clary’s phone began to buzz.
“I was just sitting at home, and the video started getting thousands of likes,” he recalled. “It’s so random and personal. I didn’t think it was relatable or interesting.”
In the minutelong video, the crown of thorns in the guest bathroom ranks fifth. An angel figurine atop the piano is fourth. A baptism-themed plastic sign hanging in the shower is third. A painting of Jesus sitting on a mountain at twilight comes in second. Topping the list is a stained-glass Madonna and Child.
“I bought it during my pray-the-gay-away phase and hung it up to cope with unholy thoughts,” Clary says in the video. He ends with a smirk and his usual dry humor: “It didn’t work — but she sure did her best.”
The video, which has landed in Christian Facebook groups, now has 1.4 million views and more than 170,000 likes.
His parents have yet to watch it.
TikTok is a social media platform for making and sharing short, vertical videos ideal for watching on a cellphone. The app, which first gained traction in 2017 under the name Musical.ly, has spread like an empire, changing the way we dance, pose, sing, joke, read and cook. It’s an entire world of lip-sync challenges, short films, comedy skits and life hacks.
According to a New York Times article on the TikTok phenomenon, 850 million people used the app every month as of April 2020. Some people just look at TikToks; others make names for themselves by creating video content. Clary, a junior at MU, is one of the most well-known TikTok creators in mid-Missouri.
Clary started posting videos early in the pandemic out of boredom and has since found joy in it.
‘Definitely not all of me’
For Clary, 21, TikTok is a surreal, strange and beautiful app for goofing off even if you don’t live in influencer-rich spheres like Los Angeles or New York City.
“The app creates this weird amount of fame among people that aren’t actually famous at all,” he said. “We’re just regular people making short videos that a lot of people happen to like, but it doesn’t actually translate into any real influence or power.”
TikTok has become an increasingly mainstream place where young talent can get noticed. But as a social work major, Clary has no plans beyond his front-facing camera. His drive to be funny started when he was growing up in Leawood, Kansas.
“I’ve never been into the realm of comedy, but I was a class clown in elementary school,” he said. “If you make fun of yourself first, then no one can bully you because you’ve already done it better than they could.”
These days, Clary, who has more than 230,000 followers, gets recognized walking around Columbia. He doesn’t see himself as an influencer, and when people call him that, he denies it vehemently.
“TikTok can be a nice, communal experience without, you know, making it your entire life, your passion or your career,” Clary said. “All of this is more supplemental to life than I think online status used to be.”
He paused. “Don’t get me wrong. It’s a big part of my life but definitely not all of me.”
TikTok feeds users microdoses of entertainment through a never-ending scroll of 15-, 30- and 60-second videos curated by an algorithm. Clary said the algorithm, which he finds fascinating, focuses content on niches.
Clary’s niche on the app, under the username @dinonuggets.jpg, is largely centered around ranking, rating and commenting on mundane things around him. Some notable critiques include clothing from Target’s 2021 Pride collection, suburban home Christmas lights and MU’s COVID-19 care package from the fall 2020 semester.
In his most viral video, which he made two weeks ago, Clary revealed, “What your style of phone case makes me think about you.” As the critique begins, his inflection flattens and he presses the microphone of his earbuds against his chin — a staple for his videos. The video has 6.2 million views and 1.7 million likes.
Clary, who joined the app in 2019, is part of TikTok’s Creator Fund, which pays people based on views and engagement. The Beijing-based company ByteDance, which owns the app, has a list of requirements to formally become a creator, including being 18 or older, having 100,000 followers and living in the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain or Italy. He said he’s made more than $2,000 since becoming a creator.
‘I was iconic’
Better known on the platform is Zachary Willmore, a junior at Rock Bridge High School. While Clary doesn’t see a future as an influencer, Willmore views the app as a launching pad for a career in men’s fashion.
Willmore is eager to join the Creator Fund as soon as he turns 18 in August. For Willmore, TikTok is an outlet for self-expression and a safe space for other young, LGBTQ+ people. Although you’ll never see him wearing rainbow colors, his account deconstructs gender — one dreamy outfit at a time.
In mid-March, Willmore, 17, strutted through the halls of Rock Bridge in his mother’s 1996 wedding dress and a silver tiara. The silk dress glimmered under the green tinge of fluorescent lighting as he filmed himself.
“I want to inspire people who might not feel comfortable wearing something to school, even just a skirt,” he says in the video. “In 10 or 20 years, you’re going to look back on this and be like, ‘I was iconic.’”
With 9.4 million views and 3.1 million likes, this strike against fashion stereotypes is Willmore’s most popular video. He recalled the floods of notifications after posting it. His excitement about the video blowing up came from the kindness of strangers in the comment sections and around town. He said he’s been stopped by moms at Columbia Mall and at Chris McD’s restaurant.
“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear dresses,” one comment read.
Although the video went viral, Willmore, whose following on the app went from zero to 720,000 in one year, is best known for a series he calls “dancing every time I get dress-coded.”
Willmore said that since returning to school in January for in-person classes, he is called to the office by administrators two or three times a week. On his way back to class, he makes a stop at the bathroom to make a TikTok.
With a row of urinals lining the background in most videos in the series, he dances to an upbeat song draped in a baby-blue mesh robe, sporting a hot-pink crop top or showing off his shoulders in that wedding dress.
“It’s honestly funny at this point,” Willmore said. “They tell me, ‘Don’t wear that outfit again.’ But I never wear the same outfit twice, so it’s not a problem.”
Despite being told not to dress a certain way, he has no plans to curb his outfits.
“As I always say, do what makes you happy, and look fabulous while doing it,” he said.
His mother, Leila Willmore, said her son’s life, which she called adventurous and edgy, seems tailor-made for him and the expressive, clear vision he’s always had. In kindergarten, his teacher read a book about a boy who carries a doll just for him. After he came out as gay to his middle school classmates using a rainbow-themed PowerPoint presentation, his teacher gave out rainbow cupcakes.
“My son is a force to be reckoned with,” she said. “When he was 3 years old, he told me, ‘I’m going to change the world.’”
As a mother of two, sometimes she asks her son to remove videos, especially ones with cursing or suggestive choreography. Despite having to occasionally step in, the two have seen their relationship grow because of the app. She painted his toenails for one of his TikToks recently, and he came out to her mother — his grandmother — in another one.
“I used to worry he would be bullied, but what I’ve witnessed has been the opposite: a supporting environment that has embraced him,” Leila Willmore said. “Most of his comments are loving. That first month, I literally scrolled through thousands, reading every single one.”
When he set out to make a name for himself, Zachary Willmore started his social media career mimicking his idols, notably Paris Hilton. He said that although he will never be as famous as her, he hopes to expand his app-centric stardom into more tangible avenues of fame. His next steps include finding sponsorships and brand deals.
As he tiptoes around the college application process, Willmore said he is looking to study business in Southern California, Texas or Florida. Willmore said he hopes to have his own high-end clothing brand for men.
“I know how some people see me,” he said, “but none of their negativity can hold me back.”