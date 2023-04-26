Balaji Rajagopalan has been named the new dean of the Trulaske College of Business, according to a Wednesday news release from the MU News Bureau. 

"Both the University of Missouri and Trulaske have stellar reputations for their world-renowned research, strategic partnerships and their emphasis on student success," Rajagopalan said in an interview Wednesday. "I'm excited to be able to build on all of that already great work."

