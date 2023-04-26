Balaji Rajagopalan has been named the new dean of the Trulaske College of Business, according to a Wednesday news release from the MU News Bureau.
"Both the University of Missouri and Trulaske have stellar reputations for their world-renowned research, strategic partnerships and their emphasis on student success," Rajagopalan said in an interview Wednesday. "I'm excited to be able to build on all of that already great work."
Rajagopalan will take over the position from Associate Professor of Management Christopher Robert on July 5. Robert has been serving as interim dean since December 2021.
Rajagopalan has held administrative titles at Oakland University School of Business, Galgotias University in India, the Black School of Business at Penn State University, and most recently at the College of Business at Northern Illinois University.
At MU, he will be responsible for strategic planning and budgets, hiring faculty and staff, developmental activities and building a climate of excellence in achieving the university’s academic mission, according to the release.
Rajagopalan said his overarching goals for the College of Business will include research, partnerships and supporting students' passions and careers.
Rajagopalan's starting salary will be $425,000, said Pate McCuien of the MU News Bureau in an email.