Thirty-two students from Missouri were named as winners of National Merit Scholarships, when the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the second group of scholarship recipients July 11.
Fourteen students from Missouri received scholarships to the University Of Missouri-Columbia and two students of the 32 students were from Columbia.
The two students from Columbia were Ellitte Orr, who went to Hickman High School and received a scholarship to Florida State University, and Austin Timmerman, who went to Tolton Regional Catholic High School and received a scholarship to MU.
Over 1,200 additional recipients of National Merit Scholarships were named on July 11.
In June, 2,600 students were named, and 2,500 National Merit $2,500 winners were named in May.
The group of students that was recently named is the final group of finalists for the year, which brings the number of 2022 National Merit Scholars to over 7,200 students who will receive a total of $28 million in scholarships.
Over 3,800 Merit scholarship awards were offered this year from 155 different colleges and universities. Of the 155, 82 of the colleges and universities were private institutions and 73 were public institutions.
The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Officials from each sponsor college chose scholarship winners for their institution from the group of finalists in the National Merit Scholarship.
In addition to college-sponsored awards, two other types of National Merit Scholarships were offered: 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, for which all finalists competed and about 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who met criteria specified by their grantor.
The competition for National Merit Scholarships this year started when high school juniors took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which was an initial screening for program applicants.
The NMSC is a nonprofit organization that has helped facilitate scholarships to about 368,000 students worth $1.3 billion total.