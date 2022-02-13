Two jobs, two houses, one man

A residence where no one resides cost nearly $70,000 to operate last year.
In fact, recent costs for custodial and maintenance work at the home have been higher than when it was occupied.
Originally constructed in 1867, the Residence on the Quad is traditionally home to the leader of the University of Missouri campus. Shortly after the UM System was created in 1963, another home was needed to house the system’s new president. A plot of land southeast of what is now Mizzou Arena was selected, and Providence Point was built.
Fifty years later, and after the departure of former Chancellor Alexander Cartwright in 2020, there are two houses associated with two jobs, but both are held by one man: Mun Choi.
Choi and his family continue to live at Providence Point as they have since 2017, said Karlan Seville, director of internal communications for the university and system. This leaves the chancellor’s residence unoccupied.
Yet, according to documents obtained by the Missourian through an open records request, tens of thousands of dollars continue to be spent on maintenance and utilities for the property each year.
University officials say the Residence on the Quad is also used for events, even with no resident. But much of the time period examined by the Missourian includes the pandemic, when the university was either closed or operating at limited capacity.
In fiscal year 2021, the first full year in which the chancellor’s residence was not occupied, MU spent $68,167 in operating costs. Public universities do not pay property taxes, so these costs were categorized under custodial, maintenance, landscape, solid waste and utilities.
Nearly half of these costs, more than $33,000, came from the house’s utilities. This number is about $2,000 less than the average from the previous four years — when the residence was occupied and in full use.
Another significant source was custodial costs, which have increased each year since 2018. The university spent nearly $15,000 in custodial work for the house in fiscal year 2021.
The category that has the most variation year-to-year is maintenance. For both the year in which Cartwright departed and the next year, fiscal years 2020 and 2021, maintenance costs at the residence decreased. In fiscal year 2021, the first full year without Cartwright in the house, those costs were about $16,000.
However, early in the fall semester, the university had already spent over $23,000 in fiscal year 2022. If that pace were to continue, MU will spend more on maintenance this fiscal year than in any of the five years for which the Missourian has records — including each of the years Cartwright was living in the house.
Some maintenance expenses are fairly straightforward. About $15 was spent because a toilet was not working. In another case, over $3,700 was spent due to damaged bricks and tiles. However, even the costliest of maintenance expenses are sometimes described with vague language. In fiscal year 2019, over $1,700 was once spent on a maintenance request itemized by just one word: “hot.”
In total, MU has spent over $416,221 operating the chancellor’s residence since fiscal year 2017, shortly before Choi and Cartwright arrived on campus.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the primary reason for operating costs not decreasing more after Cartwright’s departure was that those living in the residence accounted for only a small portion of the expenses. The vast majority of those costs come from its role as an event space, Basi said. He also said MU continues to frequently use it to house guests and candidates for certain positions, saving the university lodging costs.
“The Residence’s primary usage for the last several decades has not been a residence,” Basi said. “Its primary usage has been to serve as an event center for smaller functions of not just the chancellor but schools and colleges and departments, on a requested basis.”
The entire first floor of the property is set up as an events space for parties and galas. Basi said there are four “relatively large areas where people can gather and socialize.” There is also a dining area for more intimate events, and the backyard which can be tented or used to host musical entertainment. A professional kitchen is also on the first floor, allowing for cooking and food preparation to be done on-site. More than 20 events were held at the residence during the fall semester, Basi said.
While it may cost tens of thousands of dollars a year, Basi said the university views the Residence as an investment that saves money by allowing the school to host the right events there, as opposed to larger spaces on campus or outside spaces.
“We’re not going to save money by stopping events in the Residence and tearing it down,” Basi said.
Pandemic has little impact
That said, starting in March 2020, the university “backed off any kind of social events out of caution for people’s health and safety,” Basi said. Much like Cartwright’s departure, this decrease in events did not seem to have a significant impact on operating costs. With fewer events and no occupant, the Residence on the Quad still cost MU over $68,000 in fiscal year 2021, compared to just under $72,000 the year before.
“As vaccines became available to the broader public, we were able to get back to many of our social events that we had held previously,” Basi said.
Basi could not provide a complete list of events held at the Residence prior to fall 2021. In an email, he said this information could not be compiled due to “staffing turnover.”
In addition to the chancellor’s residence, the university also takes on the operating costs for the house where Choi and his family are living.
Providence Point has proven less costly than the chancellor’s residence over the last five years, even though it has been occupied nearly throughout that timespan.
According to documents obtained by the Missourian, the university spent $49,624 operating Providence Point in fiscal year 2021. Since fiscal year 2017, $271,883 has been spent on the president’s residence. That number does not include nearly $100,000 spent on a new roof in fiscal year 2019, nor just over $7,000 spent on sewer repairs last fiscal year. Those figures were characterized separately, as “capital repair.”
Providence Point cost the university just over $12,000 in utilities last year, compared to almost three times as much from the unoccupied chancellor’s residence. The president’s house has also not seen a spike in maintenance costs similar to that of the chancellor’s residence during the first few months of this fiscal year — totaling just under $7,000.
Combined, the two properties cost MU more than $793,000 between fiscal year 2017 and the beginning of last semester.
Buildings set for demolition
The costs of university-provided housing come as MU has been reconsidering the use of many facilities, deeming some too outdated or expensive to operate. According to Missourian reporting in March 2021, the first phase of MU’s Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan will see eight buildings demolished.
These demolitions, along with the relocation of museums from Mizzou North, are estimated to save the university more than $2.5 million in operating costs annually and more than $93.7 million in future repairs and maintenance.
The planned demolition of Read Hall in particular has sparked some outrage. When it was built in 1903, it was the campus’ first women’s dormitory, signaling an important moment for the education of women in Missouri. Female students were first admitted to the university in 1867 by the building’s namesake, then MU president Daniel Read. An online petition to “Save Read Hall and declare it a state historic site” has garnered over 2,900 signatures.
Read Hall currently houses history department office space. One graduate student who works in the building is Mike Olson, who also serves as outreach officer for the Coalition of Graduate Workers.
Olson said history faculty and graduate students have been told they will vacate Read Hall at the close of spring semester and move to a building on Locust Street, along with “four or five other departments.” He believes this move will have a negative impact.
“It’s not a good thing, because the Locust Street location is not convenient for students,” Olson said, adding that the inconvenience makes them less likely to attend office hours.
When asked whether he was surprised by the cost of the two administrator residences, Olson responded, “not in the slightest.”
“Whenever any university or learning institution, whenever they have these crises, it’s never the administrators that suffer,” he said. “It’s always going to be the people at the bottom of the food chain. It is by no means unique to Mizzou.”
The Residence on the Quad was not discussed when MU crafted the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, Basi confirmed.
Basi also said many buildings set for demolition, like Read Hall, are historic landmarks in their own right, but said their conditions were far worse than that of the Residence. Basi said MU reviews all buildings every five years. Based on the metric they use to calculate a building’s condition, the Residence is between “excellent and good condition,” while the buildings set to be demolished are in “beyond poor condition” and “in the replacement category,” Basi said.
“There are some buildings that people consider to be historical that are on our list for demolishing,” Basi said. “Every building has significance. We would love to have been able to keep everything up and running and in good condition, but the financial reality of it is such that we have to make some hard decisions as it pertains to our real estate.”
Olson rejects many of the stated reasons for closing the building in which he works.
“The thing that you have to understand is the university says they have no choice … (but) this is a self-inflicted wound,” Olson said. “You did make a choice. You made a choice 10, 15, 20 years ago not to keep up with it and maintain it. A university’s budget is a reflection of its values and priorities.”
Basi said all decisions have been based on a building’s function and whether it is meeting the university’s needs.
“Some individuals may argue (we’re) not investing into the buildings that we should be investing into,” Basi said. “And the response to that is that we regularly look not just at the building’s condition, but also the need for that space, and if that space is serving, or could serve future needs, and what it would take.”
Possibility of alternate uses
While the Residence on the Quad is a historic building which has traditionally served the role of event space for and home to the university’s leader, Providence Point’s most efficient use has been reconsidered in the recent past.
In 2014, then UM System President Tim Wolfe announced the home would become available to rent for meetings and events beyond those he was personally hosting. University and outside groups alike were then able to reserve the space for gatherings.
“Missourians and other supporters take great pride in the residence and it is our intention to uphold this prestige as the facility takes on a new role,” Wolfe said in a news release at the time.
The decision to open Providence Point up to alternative uses came a year after Wolfe and his family chose to vacate the house and buy their own.
That stopped when Choi moved in, and Basi said there are no plans to open the chancellor’s residence to event rentals that bring in revenue for MU.
“It has kept up with enough events to keep our staff busy,” Basi said.
As to whether the Residence on the Quad will one day serve as a permanent residence again, that remains to be seen.