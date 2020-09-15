Two MU students have been expelled and three suspended because of their "willful and knowing actions that threatened the safety of our campus and community," according to a widely distributed email sent Tuesday by Bill Stackman, MU vice chancellor for student affairs.
The message also noted that 11 student organizations are under investigation for violating COVID-19 health and safety policies.
The violations include not complying with social distancing requirements and isolation requirements for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
MU has the ability to punish students for on-campus and off-campus violations of baseline safety guidelines. According to an Aug. 12 statement from the Office of Student Affairs, those safety behaviors were addressed in the university's Show Me Renewal plan and include:
- Maintain social distancing of 6 feet between individuals on and off campus.
- Events with more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Wear face coverings both on and off campus, per city ordinance.
- Check symptoms daily do NOT go to class or public places on or off campus if symptoms are present.
Among the lighter consequences for violating the safety guidelines are community service, damage restitution or writing a research paper on the effects of COVID-19. The most severe consequences students face are suspension and expulsion, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Violations can be reported using a form on the Office of Accountability and Support website with as many details as possible. That includes an address, photos or names of students to allow the Office of Accountability and Support is able to track those students and determine what happened.
As of Friday, 470 violations since Aug. 16 have been reported to the Office of Accountability and Support for possible violations of the university's COVID-19 policies, according to release from the MU News Bureau.
The university does not typically release disciplinary action against student but made an exception this time given the seriousness of the offenses and implications for public health, the release noted.