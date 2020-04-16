Two MU students are among 42 receiving scholarship awards from the U.S. Department of Energy, the department announced Tuesday.
Dylan Parham and Mark Korol will get $7,500 from the Office of Nuclear Energy's Integrated University Program. This program offers undergraduate scholarships and graduate fellowships to students pursuing nuclear engineering degrees or nuclear science and engineering programs relevant to nuclear energy, according to a news release.
Parham, a junior studying chemical engineering at MU, plans to put his scholarship toward tuition for the 2020–21 school year.
"This scholarship is going to carry me through the next two semesters and help me completely focus on my courses," he said.
Before MU's campus closed because of COVID-19, Parham said he was juggling 19 credit hours and working 15 to 25 hours a week.
"It’s definitely been a struggle, but this will let help me dial back my work so that I can put more time and energy into my education," he said.
After graduation, Parham plans to venture out into the world of nuclear research or reactor development.
"I imagine a day where power is stable and readily accessible to everyone around the world, and I think that nuclear energy is incredibly important in achieving that," he said.
Korol, a junior studying mechanical engineering, will also put his scholarship toward tuition and fees. He believes his involvement in the MU Research Reactor over the last year is what set him apart from other applicants.
Outside of classes and research, Korol helps with the outreach and science programs at the reactor. He finds the time to give tours to high school students traveling to MU to learn more about science.
After graduation Korol wants to find work in the nuclear energy field — either for a company called NuScale Power or even a nuclear power plant in Callaway County, he said.
Korol's advice for people considering an education in STEM was simple.
"Hard work and dedication can be more important than being smart. You don't have to be the next Albert Einstein to be a good scientist," he said.