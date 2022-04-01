The UM System Board of Curators is a storied group.
In 180 years, only about 400 people have served on the board that governs the University of Missouri’s four campuses and oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in annual expenditures.
So, what does it take to be a curator?
“They’re smart, interesting people, and they all have kind of a life story, and they’ve all been successful,” Steve Owens, who worked closely with the board for 14 years, said in an interview before leaving his position as the university’s general counsel in March. “Each one of them brings something to the table.”
Expected changes to the nine-member board are on the horizon. Curators Julia Brncic and Maurice Graham are still serving on the board even though their terms officially expired more than 440 days ago.
Gov. Mike Parson will be tasked with replacing Brncic and Graham, and state law offers him wide latitude to choose their replacements.
Parson has provided no hints about whom he might choose to sit on the Board of Curators, although his office told the Missourian in February that appointments will be revisited later in the spring or at the end of the academic year.
His nominations would need to be ratified by the state Senate.
While potential nominees remain unknown, examinations into the demographics of past curators and the current state of the board provide insight into whom the university could expect to join its governing body.
Curators’ connections to MU
The qualifications to serve on the Board of Curators are few. Under Missouri law, eligibility to serve on the board is based mainly on two key factors: geography and political affiliation.
Each of the state’s eight congressional districts must have at least one member.
Also, according to board bylaws, no more than five individuals of the same political party can serve together as curators.
Though eligibility for the board creates possibilities for a wide range of individuals to assume the role, key trends emerge when examining who bears the title a former curator.
No professional experience working in education is required to be a curator. No direct connection to the University of Missouri System is needed either.
But being an MU alum definitely helps. About half of curators throughout history attended MU either for undergraduate studies or a post-grad education such as law school, a review of curators’ biographies shows.
This emphasis on MU ties is reflected in the current board. Eight of the nine current curators — all but Brncic — studied at the flagship campus in Columbia.
Curators do not receive payment other than reimbursements for their services. As a result, curators tend to be people who are retired, self-employed or have jobs that allow flexible hours. Professional endeavors within the legal field dominate the occupational demographics of former and current curators, with attorney being the most common occupation.
Additional common occupations include government representatives, bankers, medical professionals, business owners, farmers and those in the media industry.
Several renowned college athletes inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame have served on the Board of Curators. Among them: golfer Barbara Berkmeyer, the first woman to receive an athletics scholarship from the university; Phil Snowden, former MU quarterback and member of the Missouri General Assembly,; and basketball player Jon Sundvold, who played at MU and also spent nine years in the NBA.
Popularity or influence within the state can also open up the door for curatorship. The list of former curators includes: Peter Raven, former director of the Missouri Botanical Garden; David Steward, St. Louis billionaire and founder of World Wide Technology; and Cynthia Thompson, former Girl Scouts national chair.
The departing and current board
Appointed by Eric Greitens in 2017, Brncic currently serves as senior vice president of the global health services company Cigna. The Purdue University alum holds a law degree from Washington University, and she also is the chief counsel and corporate secretary for Cigna. Brncic lives in St. Louis, represents the First District and is politically independent.
Graham is the longest currently serving curator, having been appointed by Jay Nixon in 2015. He is a Democrat and the only curator on the board who was appointed by a Democratic governor.
An alum of both MU and the MU Law School, Graham is renowned in the Missouri legal sphere and is president of Gray, Ritter & Graham law firm. Graham lives in Clayton and represents the Second District on the board.
Politically, Parson has some more leeway to choose replacements for Brncic and Graham. The board currently has four Republicans, two independents and three Democrats.
After the departure of Brncic and Graham, Parson could theoretically appoint one Republican — giving that political party its maximum of five curator positions — and also appoint either an independent or Democrat for the other position.
The governor’s decision also is sure to be affected by redistricting. The state legislature soon is expected to finally approve a map of congressional districts redrawn based on data from the 2020 Census.
Since taking office in 2018, Parson has not nominated a single Democrat to the board. Three of his appointments — Todd Graves, Greg Hoberock and Keith Holloway — are Republicans. His other appointment, Robin Wenneker, who lives in Columbia, is an independent.
Parson has not strayed from politically controversial picks to fill the board.
Last year, Parson nominee Todd Graves was allowed to take a seat on the Board of Curators, but only after bipartisan opposition in the state Senate delayed the vote with a filibuster. Some opponents were concerned that Graves, a former state Republican Party chair, wouldn’t be accountable to legislators.
Regardless of who is nominated for the curator openings, Graham emphasized the importance of the job during a retirement speech he gave at a curators meeting in November.
“The quality of our community, the quality of our state, the quality of our nation and the quality of the world is strongly related to the quality of higher education,” Graham said.