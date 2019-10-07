A live radio program and a syndicated TV show about agriculture and agribusiness will both be taped live at MU on Friday on MU's Francis Quadrangle.
The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a broadcast of AgriTalk Live, a syndicated radio program hosted by Chip Flory.
Afterward, the U.S. Farm Report, a syndicated TV show, will be hosted by MU alumna Tyne Morgan. Students, faculty, staff and the public are welcome to attend and invited to participate in a Q&A segment after the taping.
The show will feature CAFNR Vice Chancellor and Dean Christopher R. Daubert, MU Professor of Animal Sciences Tom Spencer and MU Professor of Plant Sciences Craig Roberts. Their discussion will focus on animal science research, food and forest manufacturing and new research in cattle foraging and pasture use.
There will also be a roundtable discussion focused on agricultural production economics featuring Scott Brown, the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource's director of strategic partnership; Pat Westhoff, director of MU's Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute; and Seth Meyer, associate director of the institute.
Representatives from agricultural companies DEKALB and Asgrow will be around to discuss agricultural opportunities with students. The student groups with the largest attendance and best signs will receive cash awards in their campus accounts.