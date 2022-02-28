As Russia invaded Ukraine last week, a missile landed next to MU student Nadiia Salakh’s hometown. On Monday evening, she told her family’s story alongside experts at a panel held by the MU Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy.
At the Monday evening panel, five speakers talked about the invasion, and MU students had the chance to ask panelists questions.
Salakh is a Ukrainian MU junior studying mathematics. Her immediate family lives in Ukraine, and she said they have no plans to leave the country.
She told the audience that in the hours before Russia invaded, tensions were high in her home country. She planned to stay up all night and follow the news, but when she awoke after a two-hour nap “the war had started.”
Salakh also has family in Russia, who she said have fallen victim to misinformation. Salakh’s aunt called to wish her her a happy birthday Wednesday. When Salakh brought up the topic of Ukraine, her aunt spoke of an “internal war” in Ukraine, urging her to not return to her home country.
Similarly, she said many Russian soldiers entering Ukraine are under the mistaken impression that they are saving Ukrainian people instead of attacking them. She explained the importance of taking down inaccurate Russian websites and information “because it’s not only for the sake of Ukrainians.”
The panel was led by Jay Sexton, the Richard and Nancy Kinder chair of constitutional democracy.
Sexton explained during the event that even though the crisis doesn’t directly impact American lives, it is important to pay attention to the issue and remember that there are real human beings being affected.
“These are people,” Sexton said, “and if we begin to calculate our interests in terms of gas prices, over the well-being of our fellow humans, then God help us.”
He added that the latest attack is not a one-off event. It’s part of a much larger pattern, dating back much farther than Russia’s previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
“We don’t get to choose if we get to care about this,” Sexton said. “We, being the United States, we are entering this new fraught era of unstable international relations in a period of major deficiency (and) disorder at home.”
The U.S. does, however, have a choice about how it responds, Sexton continued.
He said some Americans seem to favor a “managed retreat from the international stage,” meaning a focus on U.S. interest at the expense of American allies.
But the other option is to “dust off the old playbook from after 1945,” Sexton said, “to go all in on restoring our alliances, to commit ourselves to rejuvenating the international economy ... (and) to go all in on our defense commitments.”
Catherine Rymph, the interim director of the MU Honors College, said that initial surveys about the crisis suggest that there is a “real generational divide on how Americans view Ukraine and whether the United States should care about it.”
Rymph said surveys show that younger Americans are less likely to favor aiding Ukraine, largely because they did not live through the Cold War.
Despite this, Salakh spoke of a newfound unity among Ukranians and urged students to support the country’s efforts.
“I’ve never seen people coming so close together, so close and united,” she said. “And that’s why I think it’s important for people in the U.S. to support it too, because those people (Ukrainians) are bare-handedly trying to protect the values that we all share.”
To learn more about the Ukraine crisis and how to help, Salakh encouraged people to visit a crowdsourced site titled ‘Real ways you can help Ukraine as a foreigner.’