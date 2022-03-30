UM System President Mun Choi is restructuring the School of Medicine by combining the roles of dean and executive vice chancellor of health affairs.
As part of the restructuring, Steve Zweig, dean of the School of Medicine since April 2020, will be stepping down from his post, although he will continue working as a full-time family physician.
Executive Vice Chancellor Richard Barohn will begin working in the new dual role on June 1, after the end of the academic year.
According to an open letter from Choi and Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, the decision will "provide further alignment between MU Heath Care and the School of Medicine."
The school will be able to accelerate "decision-making, progress and recruitment in order to move more quickly, strategically drive research and continue to improve training and opportunities for our students,” Ramchand said in a news release.
In the open letter, Choi said the new structure "better integrates the trifold mission of education, research and delivery of care." The letter also referenced other institutions that have made similar decisions such as University of Michigan, Ohio State and University of Pennsylvania.
Choi lauded Zweig for helping to grow the MU School of Medicine's reputation, student recruitment, funding and research during his time as dean.
"We are grateful to Dr. Zweig for bringing to the School of Medicine his leadership, extensive medical expertise, and passion for educating Missouri’s future physicians."
Zweig couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Barohn said in a news release that he looked forward to "working with the MUHC and School of Medicine leadership and faculty through the transition. Both are on strong upward trajectories and this further integration offers exciting possibilities that will make us even more competitive among our national peers.”