The University of Missouri System's board of curators is down to one female member after Jamie Farmer's resignation Wednesday. The MU Trulaske School of Business alumna is relocating to Houston, Texas to be with her husband.
State law requires that UM curators be residents of Missouri.
In a press release from UM, Farmer said she saw "some sweeping changes in the way we manage our business and confront challenges" since being confirmed as a curator in April 2017.
"I will deeply miss serving with each of the curators," Farmer said, adding that she is confident that under UM System President Mun Choi's leadership "Missouri will have one of the best higher education systems in the country."
Choi called Farmer "a great partner," in the news release.
Farmer said in an interview that she feels bittersweet about leaving UM and Columbia. “Missouri is always my home in my heart,” she said.
She called the curators' work over the past three years as "transformational."
Julia Brncic of St. Louis is the only woman remaining on UM's nine-member board. Gov. Mike Parson could name a replacement to fill the remainder of Farmer's term, which runs until January 2023.