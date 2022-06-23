The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved the system’s $3.9 billion operating budget during its annual meeting Thursday.
Ryan Rapp, chief financial officer for the UM system, presented the budget, which he said has been negatively impacted by inflation and expiring federal stimulus funding.
Rapp said the key metric of the system’s budget performance is its operating margins and that it is important healthy margins are maintained.
In the budget, the entire system’s operating revenues increased by 3%, while MU saw a 2% growth to approximately $1.63 billion from $1.6 billion. MU’s projected revenue is almost $33 million higher than that of last year.
“We’re not trying to generate an operating margin so we can put more money in the bank and pay out dividends to shareholders, but we absolutely do need margins to underwrite the mission of the university and make those critical investments that we need in research, teaching and excellence,” Rapp said.
Capital projects approvals
In an unanimous vote, the board also approved several multi-million dollar projects for MU’s campus that are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The MU Research Reactor will get an approximately 40,000-square-foot three-story addition to its facility. The $20 million expansion is scheduled to be completed in fall 2024, according to a MU news release.
After a European reactor shut down earlier in the year, MU’s reactor became the sole producer of critical medical isotopes that are used in diagnosing and treating cancer and other diseases.
Curator Greg Hoberock said, “Lives were saved simply as a result of the work done here on this campus.”
A $16.5 million project to add additional research laboratory space in the fourth floor of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building was also approved. According to the news release, the fourth floor will house NextGen neuroscience and reproductive biology researchers.
Rapp said the project has been assisted by excitement and momentum created by hires connected to MizzouForward, an initiative that aims to add 150 world-class faculty hires over the next five years.
Last week, W. David Arnold was named the executive director of the NextGen Precision Health initiative.
Other MU projects that were approved include the renovation of the Lottes Health Sciences Library and the relocation of the MU Student Health Center to the nearby Pershing Commons from the University Physicians Medical Building.
Curators remember former student representative
The curators held a moment of silence for Remington Williams, the former student representative for the UM System who died in a car crash in Kansas City earlier this month. Following the silence, curators shared their memories of Williams and his commitment to the board.
Board chair Darryl Chatman commemorated Williams’ life and giving spirit, as well as his contributions as student representative.
“We know his participation with the Board of Curators was very important to Remington, as it was to all of us,” Chatman said.