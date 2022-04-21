The University of Missouri System Board of Curators on Thursday approved changes to its pension plan, preserving retirees’ benefits but also restricting the board’s ability to provide cost-of-living increases for retirees in the future.
The decision to approve the pension plan changes was passed 7-0, with one curator, Todd Graves, abstaining. A ninth curator, Maurice Graham, resigned prior to the meeting for personal reasons and wasn’t present.
The moves come as the UM System attempts to make up for an anticipated $315 million shortfall in its pension plan. The changes wouldn’t affect current retirees but could impact many current employees who expect to eventually retire from the system.
Of the five major changes to the pension policy, one change has been particularly controversial. Under the “Plan Benefits” section, the change said that “under no circumstances shall Plan benefits be increased above levels in place at the time of this policy’s adoption.”
As a result of that change approved Thursday, curators in the future will not be authorized to give retirees what’s known as “ad hoc cost-of-living adjustments” to their benefits.
Until now, the pension plan has allowed curators to adjust cost-of-living allowances to retirees on an ad hoc — or as needed — basis. Such increases can be beneficial to retirees during times of inflation, when people on a fixed income may struggle to pay higher costs of food, fuel and other goods and services.
The last ad hoc cost-of-living adjustment — or COLA — was carried out in 2007, when pension payments were increased 2%.
Identifying the pension as the university’s largest liability in total value, Ryan Rapp, UM System executive vice president of finance and operations, said the changes in the plan address the need to manage the significant debt accordingly.
“We think it is actually very important we state this as a matter of policy, additional benefits in the form of an ad hoc COLA would not be provided,” Rapp said. “If a future board and administration want to revisit this they could, but I think it would be important that they revisit this on a policy level to make those changes.”
Curator Greg Hoberock noted that any new funds for increases in pension benefits are taken out of “today’s tuition, today’s resources, today’s state funding, today’s operation.”
“On top of our normal pension plan payments for our current employees, we are currently paying just slightly under $80 million additionally a year to fund the unfunded liability we have,” Hoberock said.
In an interview, Rapp said the proposed change aimed to make clear that the UM System does not “intend to provide any more than the guaranteed benefits” to future pensioners.
“Our plan never has offered COLAs,” Rapp said, “we think it is very important that we actually codify this in policy so that we are being transparent with our current retirees and our current employees who are in the plan.”
The MU Retirees Association, which represents more than 1,000 retired faculty and staff members, opposed the changes. The association unsuccessfully offered alternative language that would have given curators the option of providing cost-of-living increases once the pension liability risk has been “sufficiently mitigated.”
“They preferred their ‘under no circumstances.’ They effectively removed a discretionary ‘tool’ from their own ‘toolbox’ and closed the door on its future use,” Art Jago, an association member, said in an email after the curators voted.
The MU Faculty Council joined the MU Retirees Association in opposition, although Faculty Council Chair Kathleen Trauth said after the vote she personally thought the new policy could be “instructive.”
For Trauth, the important aspect was that the new policy would not change the pension payment itself.
UM System President Mun Choi said though he and the board took all input very sincerely, the pension liability was too serious to not make needed changes.
“We decided to stay with that language to provide an unambiguous position that we have as a university,” said Choi. “But it’s also very important to focus on the fact that the retirement of current and future retirees is of paramount concern for all of us.”
Digital Accessibility Policy
The board also passed a new Digital Accessibility Policy to make technology and online communications more accommodating to the needs of all students, including those with disabilities.
“We would never build a new building at one of our universities that didn’t have an accessible entrance for our student who is a wheelchair user,” Division of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity ADA Coordinator Amber Cheek told the board. “And digital accessibility really is no different. We need to strategically build up the accessibility of our digital campus just as we do our physical.”
New additions to five-year capital plans
Two new additions were made to the five-year capital and strategic projects development plans for the MU campus.
J. Otto Lottes Health Sciences Library, the primary library for the School of Medicine, Sinclair School of Nursing, and School of Health Science Professions, will undergo renovations that will “consolidate, centralize, and modernize” the library to a single floor across the main lobby that connects both the academic and research sectors of the complex. The university will fund $8.5 million for the project.
The National Swine Resource and Research Center plans to expand its animal housing and swine-based research facilities. The project will request for NIH C06 grant funding to cover the estimated $8 million cost.
New general counsel’s debut
In his first public board meeting appearance since assuming the role of general counsel April 4, Mark Menghini led a presentation on governance and professionalism.
Menghini follows in the footsteps of former General Counsel Steve Owens, who held the position for 14 years before departing March 1.
“He’s a very, very smart guy, very impressive attorney, and we’re very happy and lucky to have him as part of our great university system now,” said board chair Darryl Chatman. “He’s not scared to come in and help us get better, help us improve, and help us communicate better from administration and board perspective.”
Graham’s departure
Graham, one of three Democrats on the nine-member board, was the longest-serving curator, having served since 2015.
Graham had been serving in a term that expired in January 2021. In November, he and Curator Julia Brncic, who continued to serve even though her term also expired in January 2021, were recognized by other curators for their service.