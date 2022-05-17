The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved higher tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year during a special meeting Thursday.
Beginning this fall, tuition for MU undergraduates who are Missouri residents will increase by about 4.5% to reflect inflationary pressures.
According to meeting documents, MU's tuition "remains in the middle" of flagship universities in surrounding states — between, for example, the universities of Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma on the higher side and Arkansas, Nebraska and Iowa on the lower side.
Increases in MU tuition from last fall are:
Resident undergraduates, $335.80 per credit hour, up from $321.30, or $14.50 more per credit hour;
Nonresident undergrads, $1014.70 per credit hour, up from $966.40, or $48.30 more per credit hour;
Resident graduate students, $435.30 per credit hour, up from $414.60, or $20.70 more per credit hour;
Nonresident graduate students, $1191.90 per credit hour, up from $1135.20, or $56.70 more per credit hour.
Ryan Rapp, chief financial officer for the UM System, told the board the increases are moderate, yet below the current inflation rate, and are "balanced with solid enrollment, cost, efficiency and productivity (that) are necessary to maintain quality, quality and affordability."
The board also approved a new differential tuition structure for each campus. According to board documents, the goal is to create "simple and predictable pricing for students." Rather than having 64 separate supplemental course fees, there will be three to six differential tuition rates that reflect each student's primary program.
MU will also begin implementing a flat rate, or "plateau model," for full-time students taking anywhere from 12 to 18 hours. The goal is to incentivize students to take a minimum of 15 hours each semester, thus encouraging faster graduation rates.
University of Missouri President Mun Choi elaborated on how the plateau model aligns with UM's push for increased student success and excellence, which he and other system leaders maintain are intimately tied to graduation rates and how long it takes a student to graduate.
Working together with increased early intervention for academically at-risk students, "the plateau pricing will help because many universities are going with the 'take 15' approach so that students take at least 15 credit hours so they can graduate, and graduate on time," Choi said.
Admissions tests optional again
The curators unanimously approved another year, the fall 2023 school year, of making the SAT and ACT standardized tests optional for undergraduate admissions at MU, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Such tests are already permanently optional at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Test-optional admissions were first made available at MU in summer 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic-related obstacles and pressures. Students who don't provide standardized test scores are assessed through high school transcripts, extracurricular involvement, writing samples and other metrics.
Earlier this spring, the MU Faculty Council voted to approve an extension of the test-optional programs through 2025. However, such a move now requires Board of Curators approval.