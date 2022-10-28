A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash.
The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
Williams was killed in a car crash that occurred while he was on his way to get food after a night of studying for the bar exam, according to the UM System. He was 25 years old and had just graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.
As student representative to the curators from 2020-22, he represented around 77,000 students across the UM System and participated in curators' meetings.
The first awards are set to be given out in the spring, according to a news release. A total of six students — three from MU and one of each of the other campuses — will be awarded each year.
In addition to MU and UMKC, the UM System also includes the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
Recipients of the award are set to receive $1,000 and a medal to wear during their commencement ceremony. The nomination process for the award is set to begin in late November, according to the news release.
The award aims to reward students who have “(inspired) growth and development of fellow students” and “(advocated) for the college experience” among other similar areas, according to the award proposal.
Anyone inside the UM system can nominate a full-time sophomore, junior or graduate student. Nominees need to have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be involved in at least two student organizations and be a leader in at least one of those organizations.
The four campuses are expected to each set up a Williams Award Committee made up of administrators, faculty council and student government representatives. These committees are set to review the nominations and provide recommendations to the chancellor, who will select the final nominees for the curators for final determination, according to the proposal document.
Curator Robin Wenneker, who oversaw the proposal along with Curator Todd Graves, said the curators and the late student representative had identified “celebrating the achievement of (UM System’s) outstanding students through significant awards” as an area of focus for 2022.
“We had the unique opportunity coming out of our goals this year and we have already talked about how we want to celebrate faculty, staff and students more,” Wenneker said. “This was one way to expand that. But more importantly, this was a student where we had the ability to highlight him.”
The UM System’s Office of the General Counsel, the Office of the Board of Curators, the Office of Academic Affairs and the Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing have participated in founding this award as well.
The prize money for this award is set to come from the Office of Academic Affairs’ budget, MU spokesperson Stephanie Fleming said.
Although Williams’ parents were aware of the proposal and attended the special meeting, they were not significantly involved in establishing the award. “This was a Board (of Curators) driven decision,” she said.