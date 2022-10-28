A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash.

The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.

