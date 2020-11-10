The UM System Board of Curators Finance Subcommittee approved plans for a $232 million hospital facility Tuesday as part of a Women‘s and Children’s Hospital project.
The investment aims to maximize efficiency at both MU Health Care and the Women‘s and Children’s Hospital. Accompanying documents for the project say that the new facility would allow for more cost-effective expansions of health services while increasing the overall capacity of both MU Health Care and the Women‘s and Children’s Hospital. According to the project plans, both hospital systems currently operate at a higher than optimal capacity.
“It’s affordable. It fits within the financial profile of MU Health Care; when we’ve run through the projections on this, they can continue to meet their current performance targets,” Ryan Rapp, UM vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said in the meeting. “It really is a renewal and investment in that we’re consolidating from two physical plants to one.”
Rapp also said that almost 30% of the new facility would be available for future growth or renewal needs, and that evaluations of the current Women‘s and Children’s Hospital are underway. He said there will be proposals this spring about how to best reallocate those existing facilities.
The subcommittee also approved new resource allocation principles, which aim to provide flexibility for each chancellor in leading their respective campuses in Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City and Rolla.
The principles state that each campus will retain all resources they generate through their own activities and cost reductions. They will also retain sales and services income from their separate auxiliary operations.
Each campus will set tuition and fees independently, and each chancellor will be delegated to make individualized adjustments to financial aid as well.
Research investments “will be managed by each chancellor, with all research-related revenues and overhead reimbursement retained by the campus generating the awards,” according to the principles. Each university will also receive a proportional allocation of investment income.
Campuses that fail to meet financial performance expectations will be sanctioned, as detailed in the UM System’s collected rules and regulations.
In response to low interest rates set by the Federal Reserve, the committee also approved a plan to reallocate investments in the UM System retirement portfolio in accordance with the system’s collected rules and regulations. The new plan seeks to increase returns on investment while minimizing risk of losses during market downturns.
The new plan’s average expected return on investment is 6.77%, which falls slightly short of the expected return of 7.2%. Subcommittee member Thomas Richards explained that the benefit payments coming out of the portfolio exceed the contributions being put into the fund, and he said there will be further proposals to increase contributions.
Subcommittee members Greg Hoberock and David Steelman discussed concerns that the pension fund could eventually go into a “death spiral” where low contributions and negative cash flow become irreparable after a long period of negative cash flow.
Richards said that the portfolio is “an extraordinarily well-funded pension plan” relative to other peer retirement plans, and that finance and human resources staff are currently working with the company Segal, the university’s actuary, for future planning.
The subcommittee also approved changes to rules and regulations involving tuition and supplemental course fees and the creation of new rules involving “Financial Performance and Accountability,” which will undergo further review at the full board meeting Nov. 19.
The tuition and supplemental course fee changes reflect the relative independence of each UM System campus and their chancellor in deciding what is best for their specific programs. The new rule, which outlines the financial accountability of each separate system university, is up for board approval as a collected rule but already exists as a UM presidential executive order.