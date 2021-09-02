KANSAS CITY — The University of Missouri campuses will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations following a 5-3 vote Thursday by UM System Board of Curators to prohibit any such measure.
The resolution prohibits such a mandate for the majority of students, faculty and staff. However, the decision does not affect those who were already required to have vaccinations, including some workers who interact with patients in health care or clinical environments, officials said.
Darryl Chatman, chair of the Board of Curators, said the decision was a matter of "individual liberty" and "freedom" for university students and employees to make their own decisions about their health.
Such sentiments were echoed by the curators in favor of the resolution.
“I’m a believer in the vaccine, to be clear, and I believe we should encourage, and this board has even incentivized, vaccinations," said Jeffrey Layman of Springfield. "But I do not believe we should mandate the vaccine. I think the faculty, staff and students can make their own personal decisions better than we can."
However, several curators opposed the resolution, arguing that there was no need for the board to weigh in on the matter.
“We don’t need to do anything to accomplish what both of you want, and that is to have a mandate,” said Greg Hoberock, addressing resolution supporters Layman and Michael Williams of Kansas City.
Hoberock said that while he would currently oppose enacting a mandate, he says he cannot make decisions about the future, and addressed his concerns that the resolution could take a mandate off the table when it could eventually become necessary.
Maurice Graham, one of the three in opposition of the resolution said, "We’re trying to fix something that’s not really broken."
Official Naming of NextGen Facility
Curators also approved the naming of the NextGen Precision Health facility in honor of Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri.
The board voted 8-0 in a roll call vote in favor of the naming, with Julia G. Brncic of St. Louis, joining the board remotely via Zoom, absent from the vote.
"I'm delighted to be associated with the building. I think great things are going to happen there," said Blunt, who made a brief video chat appearance at the meeting.
The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building is expected to open later this fall on Hitt Street and aims for revolutionary advances in medical research and healthcare.
Throughout Blunt's three decades in politics representing Missouri, Blunt has been characterized as a strong advocate for advancements in health care, supporters of the measure said. The senator has significantly invested in National Institutes of Health research and the expansion of Pell Grant awards.
"Senator Blunt is a fifth-generation Missourian, and we're proud that he represents this great state. Naming the NextGen Precision Health Building is a fitting honor for this Missourian who has changed millions of lives through his leadership and advocacy," said University of Missouri president Mun Choi.
The $221 million NextGen initiative, declared "the highest priority of the UM System" in a recent MU news release, hopes to streamline the research process via increasing collaboration among researchers, leaders within industries and clinicians, and expanding MU and MU Health's research infrastructure.
"It has the ability to really put the University of Missouri at the forefront of where medicine is going," said Blunt.
The grand opening of the facility is scheduled for October 19.
New Veterinary Laboratory Building
The board unanimously approved the construction of a new Veterinary Medicine Diagnostics Laboratory building on the UM campus.
As Missouri's only American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians accredited laboratory in the state, the laboratory is a key resource both in the state and nationally for monitoring and researching animal disease outbreaks, according to board documents.
The project has a $30 million budget, with $15 million in funds deriving from state appropriation and the other half being funded by gifts, said UM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp.
The current laboratory building was built in the 1970s and its aging facilities are are failing to meet the needs demanding both institutionally and from the state, meaning a replacement is necessary to comply with accreditation standards and future research efforts.
"It's going to add great value to the University and the research commission and the support of agriculture in the state of Missouri," said Hoberock.
The new building will be a two-story structure and mechanical totaling 34,200 gross feet, an increase from the current buildings 22,000 square feet layout, and construction will occur on the current laboratory's east side.
The project estimates a summer 2024 completion.