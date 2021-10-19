At the podium, University of Missouri President Mun Choi proclaimed: “The day is finally here.”
About 200 guests gathered Tuesday for the grand opening of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building. Onlookers filled a courtyard, surrounded by dozens of balloons and bright yellow banners.
Choi stood by the towering 265,000-square-foot medical complex, which was built to serve as the University of Missouri System’s centerpiece for revolutionizing health care.
“We finally opened the building, and I can’t wait for the discoveries to be made that (are) going to make an impact in Missouri,” Choi said.
NextGen, located at 1101 Hospital Drive, will cost UM about $275.5 million, a figure that includes $61.8 million in interest on bonds to pay for construction. The system received $27 million in total from the state, and $38 million came from private donors.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said he was contacted in September by Darryl Chatman, chair of the board of curators, asking if the building could be named after him. Blunt said it was a big moment for his family, his children and grandchildren were also there Tuesday.
“It’s hard to imagine a highlight greater than this one,” he said.
Blunt has been called ”a champion of public higher education” for spearheading a medical student education program that raised over $25 million for MU and the University of Missouri-Kansas City focusing on doctor shortages across Missouri.
“Things will happen here that will impact people all over the world because of what the university has committed itself to,” he said.
Also in attendance was the National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins. He said Blunt’s leadership made people view medical research as essential.
Collins described precision medicine as the “opposite of one-size-fits-all” care. Precision medicine is a growing trend that aims at individualizing care using big data to study individual’s gene, lifestyle and environment in order to better understand and treat disease.
Collins shared a personal story with the audience on the importance of precision medicine. When his DNA was tested, Collins learned that he faces a high risk of diabetes.
“I was somewhat dismayed when I found I was not the perfect human specimen,” he said. However, this knowledge allowed him to make healthier life decisions.
UM researchers have several requests pending for funding with the NIH.
“I will predict that (funding) slope is going to go even steeper upward with the abilities you’re going to have in a facility like this,” Collins said during an afternoon presentation.
Blunt, who spoke before the presentation, said Collins is the only NIH director that has served under three different presidents.
The goal of NextGen is to bring UM principal investigators and new recruits under one roof to boast collaboration while utilizing cutting edge technology. Five principal investigators will begin their research right away, and 10 more will be moved into the facility by December, according to NextGen Associate Director Scott Rector.
Planning and building NextGen took about four years. Choi and the curators originally asked the Missouri state legislature for $150 million. They ended up getting around $27 million. Additionally, $10 million a year will go toward NextGen as part of the core funding in the university’s budget.
“We had so many challenges,” Choi said. “We had the challenges of the financial impact of getting cuts from the state, enrollment declined, and we had COVID-19.”