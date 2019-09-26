University of Missouri System President Mun Choi and Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will meet Saturday at the Tiger Hotel, but not for coffee and conversation about academics. Instead, the two will be strapping on harnesses, securing helmets and rappelling down the nine-story building.
A number of others, including Brian Sajko, vice president for enrollment management at Stephens College,will join Choi and Stiepleman in rappelling down the hotel. Anyone can participate in the adventure by raising $1,000 for Love INC, the local branch of a national anti-poverty program. There are spaces for 100 people, and you don't have to be an expert.
"I’m nervous, but I’ll let gravity do its work," Choi said.
Neither Choi nor Stiepleman have previous climbing experience.
"I’m from Long Island, what do I know? I go up elevators, I go down elevators," Stiepleman said.
Even so, Stiepleman has been energetically taunting Choi on Twitter in preparation for the event.
My pal, Demarko, is ALSO scaling down the Tiger Hotel for Columbia’s @loveinc. I was working on a video showing off my skills (take note, Mun Choi!), but alas, no skills. My pal cracked me up with his video: https://t.co/M01Xg5glM9 pic.twitter.com/Tfyb51liTh— Peter Stiepleman (@PStieple) September 13, 2019
Why make the 140-foot descent sans elevator? It's all for a good cause, participants and organizers say.
Love In the Name of Christ, or Love INC, is a national nonprofit that aids communities in poverty through fundraising, service and resources. Columbia is home to one of about 150 affiliates of the national organization. The local Love INC was founded in 2008 by Jane Williams and Pat McMurry.
Love INC has teamed up with the company Over The Edge to put on a fundraising event for impoverished families in Columbia. Fundraising goes toward services such as furniture banks, transitional housing and life coaching.
"It's all about neighbors helping neighbors," Williams said. "We are going over the edge so our neighbors don't have to experience that in their households."
This is the second year Columbia's Love INC has partnered with Over The Edge, an adventure experience company, to put on an urban rappelling fundraiser.
Mike DeSantis, Love INC's mobilization director, said the nonprofit asked Stiepleman and Choi to take lead roles in this year's event because the group's mission aligns with what educators do.
"We're providing education and resources to people to help move them out of poverty, so we thought getting some educators involved was a good idea," DeSantis said.
Stiepleman said he was already aware of Love INC's "transformative" impact, in part because a former student benefitted from its services and because the husband of a late teacher has been involved with the program.
“What a great innovative and creative way to raise awareness for what Love INC does and for the families and people that support it,” Stiepleman said.
This year’s event will also include a street fair on Eighth Street that features inflatables, food and face painting. Access to the street fair is free, though Love INC will accept donations. Food will be available for purchase.
The event will begin 9 a.m. Saturday.
"It’s just another example of all of us coming together to do something nice for the city. I’ll be fine, it’ll be fine," Stiepleman said, as if trying to convince himself.
Just completed my $1,000 personal commitment to @columbialoveinc b/c they do amazing things for our community. Mun Choi & I are going Over the Edge on 9/28. If you look at the image , you'll notice I have a commanding lead on him (and a desperate need to take a Photoshop class). pic.twitter.com/V6WrDLZOYE— Peter Stiepleman (@PStieple) September 22, 2019