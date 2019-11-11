UM System President Mun Choi has been elected to the board of directors of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.
The appointment places Choi alongside leaders of public universities around the country, according to an MU press release.
APLU is the oldest higher education institution in North America, representing 243 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems and affiliated organizations. It works to further student success, promote research and drive economic growth, the press release said.
“I am honored to be chosen to help lead an association that allows public universities across the country to come together and address the most important challenges facing higher education,” Choi said. “Through collaboration, there is nothing that the collective efforts of APLU’s member institutions cannot accomplish.”
APLU’s board of directors is elected annually and provides oversight of the association’s advocacy and leadership work involving promoting the interests of public higher education at the federal level and working to uphold the association’s commitments to diversity and free speech.
“We’re so pleased to have Mun Choi join the APLU Board of Directors,” said APLU President Peter McPherson. “As a higher education leader and engineer, we’ll rely on his analytical ability and strategic vision.”
