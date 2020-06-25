UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced a slew of internal leadership changes at the system and campus levels Thursday.
The changes, which include filling permanent roles and interim positions, involved no external recruitment and thus “minimal additional expenses,” according to a news release. Positions at MU oversee the Columbia campus, while UM System positions oversee all four campuses.
- Beth Chancellor was named permanent MU chief information officer and permanent UM vice president for information technology. She had held the interim MU role since September 2019.
- Kamrhan Farwell was named MU vice chancellor for marketing and communications and UM chief marketing and communications officer. She led MU and UM’s Joint Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing since July 2018.
- Bill Stackman was named MU vice chancellor for student affairs. He has served as vice provost for student affairs at MU since July 2019.
- Wendy Reinke was named MU associate vice chancellor for research, with emphasis in arts, humanities, social and behavioral sciences disciplines. She has been an MU professor of educational, school and counseling psychology since 2007.
- Bill Turpin was named permanent MU associate vice chancellor for economic development after serving in the interim role since September 2018.
- Tom Spencer was named MU associate vice chancellor for research, with emphasis in STEM disciplines. He has been an MU professor of animal sciences since 2015, and his appointment was first announced in April, according to the release.
- Todd McCubbin was named interim MU vice chancellor for advancement, effective July 1. He serves now as the Mizzou Alumni Association’s executive director.
- MU Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Richard Barohn will now oversee the Thompson Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders.
“I believe these changes will continue to strengthen Mizzou and help carry us through this challenging time,” Choi said in the release.
The internal restructuring comes after the UM System Board of Curators discussed potential plans to reconfigure system leadership earlier this month, including consolidating the positions of UM System president and MU chancellor. Two of those plans include integrating system leadership into individual campus leadership, already present in some joint roles between MU and the UM System.